Planning shake-up to fast-track Britain’s roads, railways and wind farms

Major infrastructure projects like reservoirs, wind farms and railway lines will be delivered up to a year faster under new planning reforms unveiled by the UK government today.

The changes, part of the updated Planning and Infrastructure Bill, aim to cut red tape and speed up approvals for nationally significant projects by halving the time spent on pre-application consultation.

Developers currently face an average two-year wait before submitting plans, often spending months preparing technical documents that can confuse or exhaust local communities and discourage updates once public feedback has begun.

The government says this has created unnecessary delays and costs, while deterring developers from making improvements even when changes would benefit local residents.

The reforms will remove what ministers describe as “burdensome statutory consultation requirements” that are unique to infrastructure projects, bringing them in line with the simpler system used for major housing developments.

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said the shake-up would help deliver cleaner energy, better transport and more secure infrastructure while giving communities a voice without blocking progress.

She said: “Critical national infrastructure is key to Britain’s future and security – so we can’t afford to have projects held up by tiresome requirements and uncertainty.

“We are strengthening the Planning and Infrastructure Bill to make sure we can lead the world again with new roads, railways, and energy infrastructure as part of the Plan for Change, whilst ensuring local people still have a say in our journey to get Britain building.”

The government claims the new approach will save over £1 billion for industry and taxpayers this Parliament by allowing developers to adjust plans based on community feedback without triggering costly re-consultation.

Examples of delays under the current system include the Fens Reservoir, which has spent more than 1,000 days in pre-application and is now expected to be submitted in 2026; National Grid’s Bramford to Twinstead overhead line project, which has taken nearly two years to prepare; and the Sizewell C nuclear plant, which spent around seven-and-a-half years in consultation before submission.

The reforms have drawn backing from industry leaders and energy firms. Carl Trowell, President of Strategic Infrastructure at National Grid, said: “Consulting with communities and stakeholders will always be a fundamental part of the way we at National Grid develop and shape our projects.

"We welcome the Government’s proposal today which will ensure that consultation and engagement can be more effective and targeted. This will accelerate the path to delivering critical infrastructure while continuing to ensure the views of local communities are heard.”

Benj Sykes, UK Country Manager at offshore wind firm Ørsted, also backed the plan, adding: “Engaging and working with communities and other stakeholders in the pre-application stage has always been central to our work. The changes being introduced will allow everyone involved to focus on the issues that matter most.”

The Planning Inspectorate will continue to uphold quality standards for applications, while local authorities will remain informed of proposed developments and retain the ability to advise on plans and represent community interests. Developers will also receive new statutory guidance to help improve engagement without creating further red tape.

The reforms are part of the government’s wider Plan for Change, which aims to deliver 1.5 million homes and improve infrastructure supporting housing, clean energy and water supply. The changes come alongside the new Nature Restoration Fund, aimed at supporting environmental goals alongside economic growth.

Earlier this year, the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that the government’s overall planning overhaul — including updates to the National Planning Policy Framework — would drive housebuilding to its highest level in over 40 years and boost the UK economy by £6.8 billion by the end of the decade. Ministers say at least 150 major planning decisions will be completed before the next general election.