Plantable pencils helping hotels be more sustainable

Hotels across the world are ditching pens to offer plantable pencils to guests.

Hotel Scandic Sydhavnen is the latest. Business users of the hotel in Copenhagen are now being given engraved plantable pencils that contain wildflower seeds.

The pencils are created by SproutWorld, the B Corp behind the world’s only plantable pencils and the company helping us all choose more sustainable stationery.

Hotel Scandic Sydhavnen joins The Set Collection of Hotels, Bo Tree London and the Guldsmeden Chain in using SproutWorld plantable pencils.

Plantable pencils for hotel guests

Once they are too short to write or colour with, the stub is planted into soil with the capsule end down. That capsule contains seeds which can then grow into flowers, plants or herbs.

The pencils being given to guests of the Hotel Scandic Sydhavnen are to help everyone focus on biodiversity. They contain seeds that grow into bee-friendly plants – Daisy, Eternity Flower, Thyme, Sage and Forget Me Not – to encourage the growth of the bee population. The company has also planted these plants in the hotel grounds, providing information to all guests through promotional materials in reception and engraved messages on the pencils themselves.

As the Bumblebee Conservation Trust states, 2024 was the worst year on record for Britain’s bumblebees – "This year, the number plummeted by 72%”. The main reason cited for this is climate change.

Kim Christensen, General Manager Hotel Scandic Sydhavnen, states: “By cultivating these green oases, the hotel aims to contribute to richer biodiversity, a better climate, and a healthier environment.”

SproutWorld has sold over 75 million plantable pencils to over 80 countries. There are even 'Spread the Love' pencil packs for Valentines Day - each pencil is engraved with a message of love and then when you have used them they will grow into daisies, carnations and forgetmenots.

Avaialble on Amazon and on https://sproutworld.com/.