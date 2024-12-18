PLB Steps Into 2025 with Dominic Raab Appointed as Senior Consultant to Drive Growth and Expansion

PLB Group

PLB has announced the appointment of Dominic Raab as Senior Consultant, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth and strategic diversification into new markets.

With a career spanning roles as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary, Lord Chancellor, and Foreign Secretary, Raab brings exceptional expertise and leadership to PLB at a pivotal stage in its development.

PLB’s ambitious vision is to broaden its reach into new markets, through continuing to deliver groundbreaking innovative solutions to leading brands across many retail sectors.

Over the past four years, the company has experienced remarkable growth, solidifying its reputation for providing tailored, end-to-end services that help clients create impactful customer experiences.

Raab’s extensive experience in governance and strategic decision-making will play a critical role in driving this growth.

Dan Hawley, CEO of PLB, commented, “Dom’s appointment is a testament to our vision and ambition. His strategic insight and leadership experience will not only enhance the value we deliver to our existing clients but also position us to seize new opportunities and drive innovation in new markets.”

Dominic Raab said of his new role, “It’s a privilege to join PLB at such an exciting moment in its journey. I’ve been greatly impressed by Dan’s leadership, the team’s talent and commitment, and the company’s aspiration for growth. I look forward to supporting PLB’s expansion and helping drive its success in the years ahead.”

Katie Baker, Managing Director of PLB, added: “We’re so excited to welcome Dom to the team. His wealth of experience and alignment with our values make him an invaluable addition as we continue to expand and innovate. We know his involvement will bring immense value to our clients, partners, and team.”

Raab will work closely with Hawley and Baker, leveraging his expertise to support the company’s leadership and governance, enhance its offerings to existing clients, and explore new avenues for growth.

With over 40 years’ experience in retail across many industries, PLB provide innovative solutions to fit the demands of every project. From ideation and design to production, installation, and maintenance, PLB supports clients in creating seamless retail experiences. Their extensive understanding of shopper behaviour and knowledge of materials, lighting, technology, and fundamental design principles allows them to propose executions sure to deliver an ROI.

From a countertop unit, to a full shop-fit or a festival rig, they interpret a brief, provide recommendations, manage the project in its entirety and deliver an exceptional end result. Underpinned by the company’s proprietary real-time reporting system OSCAR for visibility of progress at every stage, they also provide streamlined inventory management and bespoke reporting - setting new standards in operational efficiency.

For more information go to https://theplbgroup.co.uk