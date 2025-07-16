Pockets Clearance combines sustainability and savings with a fresh take on house clearances

Daniel, the owner of Pockets Clearance

With over £17 billion worth of reusable household goods discarded annually in the UK, Pockets Clearance is turning waste into opportunity—both for the environment and for clients.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tapping into the booming 20% year-on-year growth of the UK’s reclamation market, this family-run business is on a mission to rescue, reuse, and resell quality furniture and unique finds from house and office clearances across the West Midlands.

Sustainability That Pays Off

Pockets Clearance offers discounted clearance fees when items can be salvaged for resale or donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about keeping things fair—and out of landfill,” says founder Daniel.

This practical and ethical approach has struck a chord with customers looking for responsible ways to manage life’s transitions, including bereavement and probate clearances.

Specialist Services Delivered with Care

The team offers a full range of services including: Bereavement & Probate House Clearances, After-Death House Clearances, Office Furniture Recycling, Man with a Van & General House Clearances.

Each job is handled with compassion, discretion, and a strong focus on reuse wherever possible.

Vintage Finds, Modern Mission

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond clearance services, Pockets Clearance operates a shop featuring reclaimed furniture, antiques, and upcycled treasures saved from disposal. These one-of-a-kind pieces appeal to collectors, interior designers, and lovers of characterful homeware.