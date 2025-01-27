Polypipe Building Services designs practical solution for HS2 viaduct drainage

Giant 315mm diameter Terrain FUZE drainage system

Polypipe Building Services’ Terrain FUZE HDPE has been specified for a HS2 viaduct, to provide an efficient and simple-to-install solution for Eiffage Kier Ferrovial BAM (EKFB), the leading civil engineering company appointed by HS2 to deliver an 80km section of the new high speed rail link between the Chiltern Tunnel and Long Itchington Wood.

Usually specified for commercial and high-rise buildings, the giant Terrain FUZE HDPE pipework, measuring 315mm in diameter, has been supplied in five metre lengths to minimise the amount of jointing and manpower needed to install it at the Highfurlong Brook Viaduct site.

The Terrain FUZE drainage system is being used to take rainwater from the deck above, for discharge into the nearby river. FUZE was chosen for its corrosion and abrasion resistance and because it’s tough enough to deal with any heat and movement of the viaduct. Being lightweight to handle meant that less expensive bracketry could be used, without compromising on design and durability.

Juan Ramiro, Advantage Engineer at Polypipe Building Services, led the design team after planning on the project began last year in partnership with Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation.

Terrain FUZE at the Highfurlong Brook Viaduct site of the HS2 rail project

Juan said: “I was able to create a design for the Highfurlong Brook Viaduct site for EKFB, which considered where to put expansion joints to allow for heat and movement, while using five metre lengths to minimise the need for joints and expensive bracketry.

“A total of 140 metres of Terrain FUZE HDPE is being used on this project. The system is ideal because it is extremely durable and has phenomenal resistance to coarse material and abrasion, while the strength to weight ratio means there’s no need to use chains to lift it into place. It only takes two people to handle the five metre lengths specified by EKFB.

“With drops ranging from eight metres to three metres high, in more complicated sections we also manufactured bespoke smaller sections which could be pushed together easily and bracketed to the wall.”

Ashley Timms, Sub-agent for EKFB, said: “We’re really pleased with the quality of the Terrain FUZE pipework. It’s been simple for our team to install and the whole experience of dealing with Juan and the team at Polypipe Building Services has been great.

“There were certainly some design challenges with this viaduct, which is one of the reasons we were keen to use HDPE - because of its flexibility, versatility, and reliability. It doesn’t corrode and can cope with different pressures and stresses, while being easy to joint and install.”

