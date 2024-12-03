Polypipe Building Services makes manufacturing investment for enhanced efficiency and sustainability

New state of the art extruder in-situ at Polypipe Building Services

In a move to demonstrate its commitment to improve the value and services for its customers Polypipe Building Services has invested in a new state of the art extrusion machine at its manufacturing facility in Kent.

The installation of the new machine will make manufacturing of its products more efficient and sustainable, while reducing downtime.

The new machine is a T-Rex 90-33X, a twin-screw PVC extruder manufactured in the Netherlands by Rollepaal and designed specifically for PVC pipe production. It claims to give manufacturers greater operational efficiency and will mean Polypipe can offer a faster manufacture-to-site service to its customers. The company will also be able to incorporate more recycled material into its PVC pipework products.

The installation of the machine posed quite a logistical challenge for Polypipe, who commissioned a crane to lift the extruder, weighing over eight tonnes, to site. The machine was installed in September, with its material handling equipment mounted on top and bolted into position, before two additional gravimetric hoppers were fixed in place. Some modifications to the gantry were also made to allow for the correct positioning of the new equipment and the rear mezzanine access stairs were relocated as part of the installation process.

Installation of the new extruder at the Kent manufacturing facility

With everything in place, the commissioning engineer from Rollepaal spent a week on site to get the extruder up and running and the machine is now in full production. Making use of its full range of features has enabled the team at Polypipe to unlock new efficiencies and reduce power usage, working towards their sustainability goals.

Andy Cullum, UK Managing Director at Polypipe Building Services, said: “Providing our customers with efficient and quality service is paramount to our operations, and the new machine is an investment towards that. With increasing product demand, the upgraded extruder enables us to produce specified products faster, meeting demands and assisting customers to achieve zero downtime in projects. The efficiency, reduced power usage and increased recycled content also supports our overarching sustainability ambitions, moving us closer to our net zero goals.”

Introducing efficient large-scale production across its portfolio of drainage and water supply systems, the new extruder at Polypipe Building Services highlights the company’s commitment to providing the best service and value to customers whilst helping to support a more sustainable future.

For more information on Polypipe Building Services, visit www.polypipe.com