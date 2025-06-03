Precision Casting opens new facility and 'shifts into a dynamic new era'

The new Precision Casting facility during construction.

Precision Casting Limited (previously Foundry and Fabrication Totnes Ltd) is a member of Goonvean Group’s Engineered segment and specialises in manufacturing high-quality castings for a diverse portfolio of industries.

Precision Casting recently completed Phase 1 of a multi-million-pound expansion programme designed to create an exceptional facility, beginning with the opening of a new state-of-the-art casting operation.

This substantial investment will service the increasing demand in the UK casting sector. Investing in their facilities gives Precision Casting superior capacity, streamlines their operations and improves overall quality and efficiencies.

Stuart Reacord, Managing Director of Precision Casting, explains: “Constrained capacity in the UK market for casting buyers, coupled with the outdated infrastructure of our previous site, made this project an absolute necessity.

"Having these modernised facilities provides our customers even more assurance in trusting their business to us. The beautifully designed new building is also more appealing to local expertise, attracting trained professionals to join our expanding team.

"This investment has met the needs of a demanding marketplace and secured the future growth ambitions for Precision Casting. All in all, it’s money well spent.”

The expansion cements Precision Casting’s commitment to excellence, enabling them to be a partner of choice to existing and new customers.

The project will also generate exciting career opportunities, creating positions for engineers, automation specialists, and apprentices. By investing in the workforce of the future, Precision Casting will ensure they acquire and retain the highest degree of competence in their sector.

Stuart Reacord shares his thoughts for the future: “With the expansion well underway, Precision Casting shifts into a dynamic new era. We are delighted to provide the most modern, technologically sophisticated and significantly sustainable non-ferrous foundry and machining plant in the UK.

"Not only will this development ensure the future of the company on a long-term basis, it also puts us in a position to serve our customers’ evolving requirements for years and generations to come.”

Matthew Gazzard, Managing Director of Goonvean Group, shares his thoughts: “The creation of Precision Casting Limited and the incredible facility they will operate from is an incredibly important development for Goonvean Group. It represents a significant level of trust and investment into a business which we feel is now positioned on the leading edge of the sector. We will be genuinely excited to see the facility completed so that we can share all of its capabilities with our customers and stakeholders.”