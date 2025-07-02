Precisis appoints Steven Griffiths as Vice President of European sales to drive growth

MedTech company Precisis has appointed Steven Griffiths as its Vice President of European Sales, a newly created role aimed at accelerating the company’s growth across Europe. Griffiths, 44, brings over two decades of experience in international medical technology sales, most recently serving as Director DACHL at U.S. neurostimulation firm Nevro.

Steven Griffiths's background includes building high-performing sales teams, crafting go-to-market strategies, and executing complex sales operations across diverse regions.

This new appointment reflects Precisis’s commitment to expand its presence across key European markets. Griffiths's focus will be to target growth in regions such as the UK, Spain and the Nordics, as well as emerging global markets like the United Arab Emirates.

In a significant step forward for epilepsy treatment in the UK, the first NHS patient recently received the innovative EASEE® implant at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

“Steven is a strategic thinker with a deep understanding of the MedTech landscape,” said Karl Stoklosa, CEO of Precisis. “His leadership will be vital as we deepen our footprint in the UK and Europe whilst introducing our technology to new markets around the world.”

Griffiths added: “What drew me to Precisis is its unique combination of technological innovation and patient-centric values. I’m excited to join a team that is truly committed to transforming lives and to help make the EASEE® therapy widely available across the UK and Europe.”

Germany remains a powerhouse in the global MedTech industry, with 68% of its 2023 turnover generated abroad and a 25% share of the European market. The region is thriving, with European MedTech revenues reaching approximately €160 billion last year - accounting for 26% of the global market.

Griffiths believes there is significant strength and potential in the UK market; he said, "UK is a significant MedTech hub - its strong innovation ecosystems, and its investment in digital health and clinical research is setting new standards."

Around 11 million people in the UK are affected by neurological conditions such as epilepsy, migraine, dementia, and stroke - a figure set to rise as the population ages. Stoklosa continued, “We are thrilled to welcome Steven to our team. His leadership will help us deliver on our mission to improve the lives of millions of epilepsy patients worldwide - especially where conventional treatments fall short.”

He added: “With his help, we will accelerate access to our breakthrough neurostimulation system, EASEE®, across UK, Europe and beyond.”