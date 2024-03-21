Moneysupermarket Group has appointed Jonathan Bewes as a non-executive director. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Jonathan Bewes joins the listed group as an independent non-executive director and chair designate, with effect from July 1, 2024.

Subject to regulatory approval, Bewes will be appointed as a member of the audit, remuneration, nomination and risk & sustainability committees of the board with effect from the same date.

It is anticipated that Bewes will assume the chair on January 1, 2025 following a period of handover with the incumbent chair, Robin Freestone.

He brings a wealth of experience in the banking and finance sector, having acted as adviser to the boards of many companies and held prominent leadership positions in various organisations, most recently at Standard Chartered Bank.

An experienced non-executive director, Bewes is also senior independent director and chair of the Audit Committee at Next plc, chair of the audit & risk committee at Sage Group plc and chair of the audit and risk committee at the Court of the Bank of England.

Peter Duffy, chief executive of Moneysupermarket Group, said: "Jonathan is a respected leader in the banking and finance sector, and we are delighted to welcome him to Moneysupermarket Group. His extensive experience and strategic acumen will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and enhance shareholder value."

Jonathan Bewes said: "I am honoured to be appointed as chair of Moneysupermarket Group and look forward to working closely with the board and management team to build on the company's success by continuing to deliver on its important purpose of helping households save money, and to drive sustainable growth for the benefit of all stakeholders."

He will succeed Robin Freestone, who has served the company since August 2015 and as chair since May 2019.