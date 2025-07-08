Principle Networks Appoints Mike Beevor as CTO

Mike Beevor

Leading Network Services Provider Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth Strategy

Following a 50% year-on-year growth in FY24-25, IT services provider Principle Networks is accelerating its business expansion strategy with the appointment of industry leading CTO, Mike Beevor.

With over 20 years’ experience in technical security and global strategic roles across a wide range of technology organisations including startups, critical infrastructure, physical security and smart cities, Mike joins Principle Networks from Zscaler where he helped successfully build the UKI channel, operating as the UKI Partner Chief Technologist.

Commenting on his appointment, Mike said; "I’ve always believed in doing good business with good people and Principle Networks embodies that philosophy. This role presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company with strong values, clear principles and ambitious growth targets. The momentum over the past year has been impressive and I’m thrilled to be joining at such a dynamic time. Principle Networks is a vibrant, forward-thinking business and I look forward to working with the team to help shape its future success.”

Mike has joined the Principle Networks leadership team to drive the company’s ambitious growth strategy, with targets to double revenue to £12 million and net operating profit to £1.2m over the next two years. In his new role, Mike will lead the development of Principle Networks’ technology roadmap, with a clear focus on simplifying cybersecurity and accelerating the firm’s upward trajectory.

Principle Networks founder and Co-CEO, Russell Crowley added: “Mike brings an outstanding track record in the cybersecurity industry, with deep expertise in developing and delivering strategic technology solutions. His experience positions him perfectly to lead our next phase of ambitious growth. Over the past 12 months, we’ve welcomed several new clients, including major projects with Hill Dickinson LLP and Buzz Bingo, and increased our revenue by 50%. With bold plans to continue this trajectory by doubling revenues over the next two years, Mike’s leadership will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals.”