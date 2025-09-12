Private Business Awards sponsored by BDO celebrate UK's economic powerhouse

PBA winners

Cycle Pharma, Timpson Group and Totalmobile were among the winners announced last night, Thursday September 11, at the inaugural Private Business Awards, sponsored by BDO.

The awards celebrated the exceptional achievements of private businesses across the United Kingdom, with Cycle Pharma being awarded Private Business of the Year 2025.

Private businesses form the backbone of the UK economy yet often operate away from the spotlight of public markets. With approximately 5.55 million private businesses employing 27 million people and generating £4.5 trillion in annual turnover, these awards shine a deserved light on the innovation, resilience and success stories that drive the UK forward.

Kyla Bellingall, leadership team member at BDO, commented: "Private businesses are the unsung heroes of our economy. These awards recognise not just financial success, but the entrepreneurial spirit, job creation and community impact that define the best of UK business.

“Despite the uncertainty and complexity facing the world, all of the winners and shortlisted businesses give us reason to be very optimistic about the future. We’d like to congratulate everyone involved.”

Winners were selected across ten categories by an expert judging panel of leading industry figures. The awards attracted nominations from diverse sectors and regions throughout the UK, reflecting the breadth and depth of private business excellence nationwide.

The winners are:

Tech Business of the Year

Flagstone

Social Enterprise of the Year

Half the Story

Scale Up Award

ZenZero

Transformation of the Year

Paralloy Group

Future Leader Award

Shaun Sookoo at Viomar Holdings

CFO of the Year

Jodie Roebuck at Fera Science

CEO of the Year

Jacyn Heavens at Epos Now

VC/PE-backed Business of the Year

Totalmobile

Family Business of the Year

Timpson Group

Private Business of the Year

Cycle Pharma