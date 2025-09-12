Private Business Awards sponsored by BDO celebrate UK's economic powerhouse
The awards celebrated the exceptional achievements of private businesses across the United Kingdom, with Cycle Pharma being awarded Private Business of the Year 2025.
Private businesses form the backbone of the UK economy yet often operate away from the spotlight of public markets. With approximately 5.55 million private businesses employing 27 million people and generating £4.5 trillion in annual turnover, these awards shine a deserved light on the innovation, resilience and success stories that drive the UK forward.
Kyla Bellingall, leadership team member at BDO, commented: "Private businesses are the unsung heroes of our economy. These awards recognise not just financial success, but the entrepreneurial spirit, job creation and community impact that define the best of UK business.
“Despite the uncertainty and complexity facing the world, all of the winners and shortlisted businesses give us reason to be very optimistic about the future. We’d like to congratulate everyone involved.”
Winners were selected across ten categories by an expert judging panel of leading industry figures. The awards attracted nominations from diverse sectors and regions throughout the UK, reflecting the breadth and depth of private business excellence nationwide.
The winners are:
Tech Business of the Year
Flagstone
Social Enterprise of the Year
Half the Story
Scale Up Award
ZenZero
Transformation of the Year
Paralloy Group
Future Leader Award
Shaun Sookoo at Viomar Holdings
CFO of the Year
Jodie Roebuck at Fera Science
CEO of the Year
Jacyn Heavens at Epos Now
VC/PE-backed Business of the Year
Totalmobile
Family Business of the Year
Timpson Group
Private Business of the Year
Cycle Pharma