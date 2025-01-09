Procrastination Guide: How to avoid productivity killers this year

User (UGC) Submitted

Staying productive at work can be a real challenge with so many distractions and interruptions, especially returning to work from a laid back Christmas holiday. From constant email and Microsoft Teams notifications to endless meetings, efficiency can easily suffer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rasmus Holst, Chief Executive Officer of employee development platform Zensai reveals how to tackle the biggest productivity killers in the workplace, helping you focus and get things done throughout 2025.

Switch off non-essential notifications during work hours

Social media and smartphones are huge distractions in the workplace, often pulling attention away from work tasks with constant notifications and the lure of endless scrolling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To combat this, switch off non-essential notifications during work hours. For example, on an iPhone, you can click on ‘Focus’ and then set up ‘Work Focus’ in your settings that allow you to silence notifications from selected people and apps.

Additionally, using apps that block social media access or track screen time can help you stay focused. While outright phone bans can feel patronizing at work, encouraging the use of phones during breaks can help minimize distractions during work hours.

Prepare and keep to an agenda

Unnecessary or unproductive meetings can really throw off your day at work, interrupting your flow and eating up time that could be spent on more important tasks. These meetings often leave employees feeling frustrated and inefficient.

To tackle this, communicate your workload with team members and suggest alternatives to meetings, like using email or team chat tools for quick information sharing. If a meeting is necessary, keep discussions on track and suggest an agenda be prepared beforehand. If you’re often invited to irrelevant meetings, discuss with your manager which ones are essential for you and propose shorter, stand-up meetings to encourage efficiency.

Respond to emails in bulk time slots

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emails and direct messages can be huge distractions at work, with constant notifications interrupting your flow and making it hard to stay focused.

To manage this, try setting specific times to check and respond to messages in bulk instead of jumping on every notification immediately. Turning off non-essential notifications can also help keep you on track, allowing you to handle communication more efficiently without constant interruptions.

Wear headphones to block out chatty co-workers

Chatty co-workers and office politics can seriously kill productivity at work. Whether it's gossip or just navigating social dynamics, these distractions make it hard to stay focused.

To tackle this, try setting some boundaries in a friendly way. Let your colleagues know when you need to focus by wearing headphones or moving to a quieter space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having designated areas or times for socializing can also help, so people can catch up without interrupting important work time. Promoting a culture where people respect each other's focus time and encourage straightforward communication can help eliminate office drama.

With hybrid and remote working being popular, a great way to focus from home is setting up deep work hours where you can shut off non-important communication on platforms such as Teams and email, except for urgent notifications, for a few hours to focus. Setting “away from desk” notifications can help your colleagues know when they can expect a response from you, reducing the number of follow-up nudges to make sure you’ve seen their note.

Regularly ask for constructive feedback

Micromanagement can really kill productivity at work for both employees and managers. When managers constantly oversee every detail, employees feel undervalued and less motivated.

To help, communicate with your manager to set clear goals, discuss the right resources you may need, and what your best working style is. Regularly asking your manager for constructive feedback helps keep everyone on track without constant monitoring. This approach boosts morale and makes the workplace more productive.

Say no to additional tasks that can overwhelm you

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poor work-life balance can seriously mess with your productivity at work. When you're constantly overworked and never get a chance to recharge, you can quickly burn out and lose motivation.

To fix this, it's important to encourage a healthy balance between work and personal life. Employers should set clear work hours, avoid after-hours communication and set realistic work goals. Flexible work schedules can help you juggle your job and personal stuff better. Taking regular breaks and time off is also key, so you can come back feeling refreshed and ready to tackle your tasks.

If you are in a high-pressure role and constantly overloaded at work, prioritize tasks and focus on the most critical ones, delegating responsibilities where possible. Say no to additional tasks that could overwhelm you. Communicate openly with your manager about your workload to find solutions together.

Keep your workspace tidy

An unsuitable workspace can really hinder your productivity. Things like uncomfortable chairs, cluttered desks, and noisy open-plan offices can be super distracting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To fix this whilst working from home, try selecting a quiet area in your home, ideally one that can be dedicated solely to work. To make the work environment more comfortable, get ergonomic furniture like adjustable chairs and desks to reduce discomfort and help you stay focused.

In the office keep your workspace clean and tidy, with just essential items at your desk so you can find what you need without getting distracted. For noise, consider setting up a quiet zone in the office or using noise-canceling headphones to help you concentrate.

Rasmus Holst, Chief Executive Officer of Zensai adds, “Understanding what productivity killers might be affecting you and learning how to combat them is crucial for maintaining efficiency and achieving your goals. Whether it's constant email pings, chatty co-workers, or an uncomfortable workspace, knowing what’s slowing you down helps you take steps to improve things.

“Tackling these issues can help you stay focused, get more done, and feel less stressed. Plus, it makes your job a lot more enjoyable and dealing with these productivity killers can boost both your work and personal life.”