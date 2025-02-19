Procurement laws shake-up to boost communities across the UK

Sarah Stone, Samtaler

Big changes on the way for social value

Upcoming legal changes next week to public sector procurement could boost social value in communities across the UK, government officials have told an industry podcast.

The new Procurement Act come into effect on February 24, impacting on how the government – which spends £300 billion a year on procurement - and other public bodies buy their goods.

On the Let’s Talk Social Value podcast, one leading procurement representative from the government outlined the benefits for communities.

Lindsay Maguire

Lindsay Maguire, Deputy Director for Procurement Reform in the Cabinet Office, said contracts would now be judged on more than just their financial elements, but wider social advantages.

And she added that businesses who win big contracts above £5 million could provide published updates on elements such as social value where they have committed to ongoing initiatives.

Social value – or “maximising public interest” as it is described in the Procurement Act – is where businesses give back something to the communities they work in. This can take the form of provision of skills and training opportunities or initiatives such as tackling climate change.

Among the changes will be “MEAT” to “MAT” assessment for public sector contract bids.

Previously, the judgement would look at the “most economically advantageous tender”, which is now being altered to “most advantageous tender” – meaning other elements beyond the “bottom line” would be considered by government when awarding a contract.

Lindsay Maguire, deputy director for procurement in the Cabinet Office, said: “The change from “MEAT” to “MAT” is not to say price is not important – obviously price is always going to be a factor in what we do because we are spending taxpayers’ money.

“But it will now be much more than just the bottom line lowest price.

“So we really want to start thinking about how to get that whole-life value. The Procurement Act encourages a lot more flexibility.

“For example, if a procurer wanted to achieve a certain level of carbon reduction in a certain area that could be the evaluation, rather than just price.

“Another thing we recognised about public sector procurement was that we put lots of effort on the front end getting to contract, but when it goes onto the contract management phase it’s not as robust.

“What we wanted to ensure with the act was that good practice continues through the life cycle of the project.

“Because you can say what you like at the bid phase, everything gets evaluated, it’s all shiny and exciting.

“But the management of it and the checking of it and the outcomes it is actually delivering become a bit more challenging as you go through the contract.

“So I think having that KPI, having that ability to check in on what outcomes are being delivered through social value, is really quite a good tool, especially when you have a major contract which is supposed to be generating social value in communities.”

Sarah Stone, director of Samtaler, said: “The new Procurement Act is a great opportunity for social value to do so much more for communities.

“Increasingly, bids for public sector work are financially similar in cash terms, and what sets them apart is the other elements like what are they going to put back into the local community.

“By strengthening laws and guidelines, businesses will see better outcomes for their investments, the public sector will strike better deals, and communities stand to benefit from growth and opportunities.”