Prolog Fulfilment achieves carbon neutral status for fifth consecutive year

Carbon Neutral Status

Prolog Fulfilment, the global fulfilment provider, has achieved carbon neutrality for its Warehousing and Contact Centre sites, retaining its Carbon Neutral Status for the fifth year in a row.

This milestone reinforces Prolog’s ongoing commitment to reducing its environmental impact and strengthens its reputation as a responsible and sustainable organisation.

The BSi PAS 2060 standard is an internationally recognised certification that rewards organisations demonstrating strong performance in measuring, managing, and reducing carbon emissions. By achieving and maintaining this standard, Prolog is recognised for minimising its climate impact, advancing sustainability practices, and setting an example for the industry.

Prolog successfully completed an independent verification of its emissions data and reduction claims through the BSi PAS 2060 audit, ensuring all reporting is accurate, transparent, and comprehensive.

Since its baseline year in 2019, Prolog has reduced its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 50% (intensity metric) through a range of initiatives, including: implementing energy-efficient servers; installing sensor-driven LED lighting; expanding recycling programmes and educating staff on carbon reduction and energy-saving practices.

Looking ahead, Prolog will continue its sustainability journey in 2025/26 with new initiatives including a full roll-out of LED lighting across an additional site, installation of a more energy-efficient heating system, wider adoption of electric vehicles, and comprehensive electricity monitoring across all sites.

Nick Hoare, Director and Co-Founder at Prolog Fulfilment commented: “The BSi PAS 2060 Standard not only helps organisations to meet evolving environmental regulations and standards, but also provides a structured approach to measuring, managing, and reducing carbon footprints. This enables businesses to set realistic targets and track progress over time.

“The initiatives we have introduced are part of a broader strategy to optimise energy usage and minimise energy wastage. Our success in achieving the Carbon Neutral Status demonstrates the effectiveness of these measures and highlights our ongoing commitment to lowering our carbon footprint. We know this is the right thing to do for the planet and our communities - but also because of its increasing importance for our brands and their customers."