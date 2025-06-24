Prolog Fulfilment appoints new head of HR
Prior to joining Prolog, Tarnya ran her own Human Resources (HR) consultancy supporting a number of clients (including Prolog), with innovative solutions to create inclusive workplace cultures, drive business growth and ensure employee satisfaction.
In her new role Tarnya will oversee all aspects of HR, focusing on recruitment and retention, talent management, employment relations compliance, and enhancing employee engagement strategies across the organisation.
Commenting on her appointment Tarnya said: “I’m thrilled to be joining such a fast-paced and ambitious company. I look forward to using my experience to support colleagues and contribute to the growth and success of the business.”
James Coleman, Business Development Director at Prolog Fulfilment commented: “Tarnya’s wealth of experience and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to grow and strengthen our organisation. Having worked with her as an external consultant for the past five years we’re confident that she will help us to ensure Prolog remains a great place to work.”