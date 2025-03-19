Prolog Fulfilment supports Luna Daily's commitment to better body care for all women

Katy Cottam, Founder & CEO of Luna Daily

British body care brand, Luna Daily, has extended its partnership with Prolog Fulfilment, the global fulfilment provider. This strategic decision builds on a successful two-year partnership and will support the company’s remarkable growth which has seen a 100 percent increase in DTC sales, driven by the growing demand for Luna Daily’s microbiome-balancing body care products for all skin.

Having collaborated with Luna Daily for two years, Prolog Fulfilment has significantly scaled its services under the extended partnership. Prolog will provide a comprehensive omnichannel fulfilment service to support the brand’s expanding DTC and B2B presence, managing Luna Daily’s end-to-end stock and delivery requirements, including kitting and returns processing. Additionally, Prolog Fulfilment will continue to support Luna Daily’s entry into the US market by coordinating international stock transfers.

Katy Cottam, Founder & CEO of Luna Daily, commented: “Prolog Fulfilment has been an invaluable partner in our journey, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to understanding our brand and our mission. Their exceptional service and expertise have been instrumental in our growth, helping us achieve triple-digit expansion. As a result of this strategic partnership, Luna Daily was recently named as Boots UK Supplier of the Year.

“With Prolog’s scalable solutions and industry expertise, we are confident in their ability to support our ambitious growth plans for 2025 and beyond.”

Neil Daniells, CEO at Prolog Fulfilment added: “Our team doesn’t just do fulfilment - we are ambitious for our clients, continuously improving our offering and providing expertise and dedicated support to help them grow. The extension of our partnership with Luna Daily is a testament to the strong results we have achieved together, and we look forward to continuing to support their expansion in the years ahead.”

Luna Daily has rapidly gained recognition for its mission to eliminate stigma, promote open conversations about body care, and champion inclusivity. The brand has received accolades from customers, influencers, industry experts, and medical professionals alike. Recent achievements include being named the Top UK Femtech in the StartUp 100, winning the Hyer 50 Impact Award, securing a place in the Beauty Matter Future Top 50, and receiving the Boots UK Supplier of the Year award.