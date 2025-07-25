Property chairman calls on industry to support charity

Headline Sponsor of the North West PROPS Awards, Richard Ainscough, Group chairman of Network Space, is calling on the property industry to come together to support disabled and disadvantaged children in the region.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As one of the founding board members of the North West PROPS Awards, Richard has made a rallying call to property professionals to get behind this year’s event by submitting nominations, buying tables and sponsoring the Awards.

Now in its third year, the North West PROPS has already raised almost half a million pounds and funded eight Sunshine Coaches for children’s schools across the region. The fully accessible minibuses are provided by Variety, the Children’s Charity and give children living with disabilities the chance to experience life beyond the school gates and engage with their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard said: “We have been amazed by the kindness and generosity of the property sector in their support for this event. Now in its third year, we are asking our peers to dig deep once again and help us raise even more vital funds for Variety, the Children’s Charity.

Richard Ainscough

“The coaches we have funded so far are having a real and lasting impact on the lives of children across the North West. This is our opportunity as an industry to give something back and help make a real difference.”

The North West PROPS Awards 2025 will take place at the Hilton Hotel, Deansgate, Manchester on Thursday 16 October. The event celebrates excellence in the property industry while raising funds to provide life-changing support to disabled and disadvantaged children and young people.

Nominations are now open via the Variety website. Award categories include the Agent of the Year, Property Deal of the Year, Rising Star Award, and the Sustainability Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s winners of the PROPS Awards included well-established and outstanding companies and individuals such as B8RE, Maslow Capital, Glenbrook, Moorfield & CBRE, Fieldfisher, Keepmoat and Bay Downing of Downing.

If you know a company, team, or an individual who deserves recognition for outstanding work in the North West property sector, please submit your nomination form to [email protected] .

To book a table, please contact [email protected].