£3 million supermarket sales surge for Halloween confectionery

By John Watson
Contributor
3 hours ago
Analysis by retail data experts Reapp has revealed a significant shift in Halloween confectionery spending this year, with four major British supermarkets seeing a £3 million increase in yearly sales in the build-up to Halloween.

Major brands sales performance showed that the category reached a total sales value of £64.5 million in the four weeks prior to Halloween, a 5% increase from 2023 (£61.5m).

This was despite fewer units being sold Y-O-Y with an almost 3% decrease in volume from 31.8 million units (2023) to 30.9 million (2024).

It comes as prices across the confectionery category saw significant inflation, with the average selling price increasing from £1.90 to £2.05 (8% increase) in a year.

Reapp uses AI to analyse multiple sources of data in supermarketsReapp uses AI to analyse multiple sources of data in supermarkets
Greg Phillips, Reapp and Dee Set Managing Director said: “Our analysis shows that despite HFSS regulations and significant inflation, supermarkets and brands are still able to capitalise on seasonal dates in the calendar.

“Impulse purchases are more common in the confectionery category and through innovative point of sale and recipe development, brands are able to ensure some products can still be sold on sale through HFSS restrictions.

Social media also plays a significant role in boosting Halloween excitement; brands are successfully tapping into this by making Halloween confectionery an essential part of the celebration, even as volumes slightly decline.”

