£40K investment for eco-friendly t-shirt hair towels

Carla received backing from Sara Davies

Last night, Carla Saull, creator of the revolutionary hair towel brand, Good Wash Day, secured £40K investment from BBC Dragons' Den star, Sara Davies, to help her game-changing, organic ‘t-shirt towels’ reach consumers in all four corners of the globe.

Carla’s vision for Good Wash Day began during the first lockdown in 2020 when she, like many women, decided to embrace her natural waves and move away from heat styling. Her independent business now has customers in 41 countries, has won multiple awards, and is used by celebrities including Trinny Woodall, Shirley Ballas and Ruth Crilly.

Discovering that traditional terry towels caused breakage, damage, and split ends, Carla developed a unique, gentle hair towel made from ethical, organic jersey cotton. In 2021, she launched her colorful range of UK-made, stretch-fit wraps - designed to enhance the natural health and beauty of all hair types.

In last night’s Dragons’ Den episode on BBC1, Carla’s pitch was an instant hit with Sara Davies, who eagerly invested £40K for a 20% share in the company, recognising both Carla’s innovative approach and her commitment to sustainability.

"Entering the Den was an emotional roller coaster" says Carla

Carla Saull, who lives in Winchester, describes her experience: “Preparing for and entering The Den was an emotional roller coaster. I was excited and terrified in equal measures. This was my first-ever pitch, so it was completely uncharted territory for me. To have it go so well and to gain Sara’s support means the world to me. As an inspirational yet relatable businesswoman with her own global brand, Sara is the perfect partner for Good Wash Day.”

Sara Davies says: “Carla has achieved so much in such a short time. She took a simple idea, poured her passion into it, and created a brand that solves a genuine need. I love her commitment to running an ethical business, whilst retaining that personal touch that makes it special. Her hunger to conquer the global market is insatiable and I knew within five minutes of her entering The Den that I wanted to invest in Carla’s business. I’m excited to work alongside her to help more people enjoy the natural health and beauty of their hair.”

Watch Carla face the Dragons on BBC iPlayer.