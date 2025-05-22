Pulling a sickie, body odour and dressing formal amongst workers biggest gripes at work
UK and Ireland office brokers Click Offices wanted to understand our work habits in the warmer months so surveyed 1,000 UK workers [2] to find out what our habits are in the office when the weather improves.
Pulling a sickie in Summer is what annoys colleagues the most
Click Offices asked respondents to share what the most annoying things their colleagues and managers do in summer is and received some interesting responses. The survey found that 51% of workers said colleagues calling in sick on hot days was the most annoying thing to them. The second most common annoyance was managers not allowing a relaxed uniform or casual dress on warmer days (45%).
Other annoyances include colleagues who won’t allow air con to be switched onor windows to be opened in offices. Over a third of workers also shared an annoyance for colleagues who had bad body odour at work on warmer days.
The habits that workers found least annoying include: colleagues booking summer days off months in advance (just 7% found this annoying), colleagues wanting too much fresh air/air con in the office (5% found this annoying) and colleagues hosting outdoor work meetings (just 9% found this annoying).
Workers biggest annoyances in Spring/Summer
|#
|Spring/Summer warm weather office annoying habits
|% of respondents who found this annoying
|1
|Colleagues taking sick days
|51%
|2
|Managers not relaxing dress codes
|45%
|3
|Colleagues not opening windows/ switching on air con
|40%
|4
|Colleagues with body odour
|38%
|5
|Colleagues booking too many days off
|31%
|6
|Colleagues being less productive
|25%
|7
|Managers expecting the same productivity as Autumn/Winter
|24%
|8
|Colleagues dressing inappropriately
|21%
|9
|Managers not allowing multiple staff members the same days off
|20%
|10
|Managers planning too many Summer work socials
|19%
Workers admit to slacking during the Summer holiday season
We asked respondents to admit to rules they have broken at work in Summer months and many weren’t shy about revealing what they have done. The most common rule break was workers taking longer lunch breaks than they’re allowed to (51% admitted to this). Pulling a sickie on hot days and lying about traffic were also common habits amongst workers in hotter months.
Some individuals admitted to further indiscretions, with 5% admitting to stealing a colleague's cold drink from the work fridge on a hot day. 3% of workers also said they’d faked an injury at work to go home early. Surprisingly, only 7% of workers admitted to pretending to lose internet access to get out of work on a hot day.
Workers biggest Spring/Summer rule breaks
|#
|Rules workers break on sunny days
|% of respondents who admitted to doing this
|1
|Taking longer lunch breaks unauthorised
|51%
|2
|Phoning in sick when you weren’t sick
|45%
|3
|Lying about being stuck in traffic when late
|36%
|4
|Drinking alcohol in the office without permission
|22%
|5
|Secretly being on holiday whilst pretending to work
|18%
|6
|Booking annual leave to stop colleagues taking a day off
|17%
|7
|Faking a medical appointment to get time off work
|15%
|8
|Faking a family emergency to get out of work
|13%
|9
|Booking a fake meeting to get out of working
|12%
|10
|Working from home unauthorised
|11%