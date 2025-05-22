Pulling a sickie, body odour and dressing formal amongst workers biggest gripes at work

working outside

As we approach the arrival of summer this sparks inevitable workplace debates over dress codes, office temperatures and productivity levels. With longer daylight hours and the driest start to a summer since modern records began in 1961 [1], employees across the country are adapting their routines to prepare for better weather and holiday season.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK and Ireland office brokers Click Offices wanted to understand our work habits in the warmer months so surveyed 1,000 UK workers [2] to find out what our habits are in the office when the weather improves.

Pulling a sickie in Summer is what annoys colleagues the most

Click Offices asked respondents to share what the most annoying things their colleagues and managers do in summer is and received some interesting responses. The survey found that 51% of workers said colleagues calling in sick on hot days was the most annoying thing to them. The second most common annoyance was managers not allowing a relaxed uniform or casual dress on warmer days (45%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other annoyances include colleagues who won’t allow air con to be switched onor windows to be opened in offices. Over a third of workers also shared an annoyance for colleagues who had bad body odour at work on warmer days.

The habits that workers found least annoying include: colleagues booking summer days off months in advance (just 7% found this annoying), colleagues wanting too much fresh air/air con in the office (5% found this annoying) and colleagues hosting outdoor work meetings (just 9% found this annoying).

Workers biggest annoyances in Spring/Summer

# Spring/Summer warm weather office annoying habits % of respondents who found this annoying 1 Colleagues taking sick days 51% 2 Managers not relaxing dress codes 45% 3 Colleagues not opening windows/ switching on air con 40% 4 Colleagues with body odour 38% 5 Colleagues booking too many days off 31% 6 Colleagues being less productive 25% 7 Managers expecting the same productivity as Autumn/Winter 24% 8 Colleagues dressing inappropriately 21% 9 Managers not allowing multiple staff members the same days off 20% 10 Managers planning too many Summer work socials 19%

Workers admit to slacking during the Summer holiday season

We asked respondents to admit to rules they have broken at work in Summer months and many weren’t shy about revealing what they have done. The most common rule break was workers taking longer lunch breaks than they’re allowed to (51% admitted to this). Pulling a sickie on hot days and lying about traffic were also common habits amongst workers in hotter months.

Some individuals admitted to further indiscretions, with 5% admitting to stealing a colleague's cold drink from the work fridge on a hot day. 3% of workers also said they’d faked an injury at work to go home early. Surprisingly, only 7% of workers admitted to pretending to lose internet access to get out of work on a hot day.

Workers biggest Spring/Summer rule breaks

# Rules workers break on sunny days % of respondents who admitted to doing this 1 Taking longer lunch breaks unauthorised 51% 2 Phoning in sick when you weren’t sick 45% 3 Lying about being stuck in traffic when late 36% 4 Drinking alcohol in the office without permission 22% 5 Secretly being on holiday whilst pretending to work 18% 6 Booking annual leave to stop colleagues taking a day off 17% 7 Faking a medical appointment to get time off work 15% 8 Faking a family emergency to get out of work 13% 9 Booking a fake meeting to get out of working 12% 10 Working from home unauthorised 11%