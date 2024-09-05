px Group wins contract to operate Widmerpool Biomass Plant in Nottingham

px Group, the Teesside-based infrastructure solutions business, has been awarded an operations and maintenance contract by green energy solutions company Gren at its combined heat and power station in Nottingham.

The 6.8MWe biomass-fired combined heat and power station is designed to provide sustainable green electricity for over 10,000 homes.

px Group will have responsibility for the operations, maintenance and monitoring of the site including overseeing Gren's fuel and ash disposal contracts.

This will be the second Gren-owned site managed by px Group following the successful partnership at Holbrook biomass CHP facility in Sheffield which began in 2019. Gren acquired both assets in 2023 and has announced plans to invest up to £1 billion in low-carbon infrastructure in the UK.

Widmerpool Biomass Plant in Nottingham

px Group has over 25 years of experience managing and operating strategic industrial assets and is backed by US-based Ara Partners, a private equity company specialising in decarbonisation investments.

Neil Grimley, Managing Director of Downstream Operations at px Group said: “We are delighted to be awarded this opportunity to manage operations at the Widmerpool facility.

“We are proud to see our industry expertise has allowed us to build strong partnerships with both new and existing partners such as Gren, and we continue to grow our offering in the renewable energy space and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to a low carbon future.”

Charlotte Phillips, Chief Revenue & Operations Officer at Gren UK, said: “It is fantastic to be working with px Group at another of our assets. We have been working with them successfully in other areas of the UK and appreciate their professionalism and attention to detail. We are looking forward to partnering with them to help deliver our ambitions at Widmerpool.”