Q5 is awarded a prestigious King’s Award

Q5 Consultancy

Through its contribution to growth overseas, in particular its work in Australia, the United States and Middle Eastern nations across the Gulf, consultancy firm Q5 has been awarded a King’s Award for International Trade.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, in their 59th year, celebrate exciting and innovative businesses which achieve outstanding growth overseas, and Q5 is one of 197 organisations to be recognised with the esteemed award nationally.

The consultancy, which works with hundreds of clients globally, across a wide range of industry sectors, specialises in Organisational Performance, with specialist consultants focused on this area of strategic expertise. Business leaders commission Q5 when their organisations are in rapid growth mode, and operations start to creak under the pace of growth, or when their business might be in need of transformation, to redesign workflows, structures, roles and capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King’s Award recognises how the company has successfully expanded its reach internationally over the last five years, delivering significant growth overseas. Six of the company’s nine offices are located outside of the UK, although the majority of employees are located in the UK, with offices in London, Leeds, and Cardiff.

Olly Purnell, Co-founder and Managing Partner, said: “We’re chuffed! The King’s Award is one of the highest accolades available to UK businesses ... so our whole team is honoured to be recognised for the work we do around the world and, of course, in the UK. We are also very proud of the impact our Foundation has around the world too.

I’m hugely grateful to His Majesty The King for recognising Q5 and honouring our team in this special way. I’m also indescribably proud of our community of Q5ers who have been irrepressibly brilliant – focused, dedicated and calm -- whilst the world around us becomes ever more complex.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To further recognise the significant contribution, Q5 will celebrate its award during a royal reception for King’s Awards recipients later this summer.

Visit Q5 to find out more about their work in organisational health.