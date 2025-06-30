Quorn Stone tile shop to open in historic Billericay creating four new jobs

Artists Impressions Give a ‘Sneak Peak’ of the luxury new store · Four New Expert Jobs Created · Over 185 Floor and Wall Displays showcasing the county’s style Loved by interior designers, renovators, celebrities and self-builders, Quorn Stone,- the UK's leading specialist in natural stone and porcelain tiles - is to open a new store in the upmarket Essex town of Billericay

Located in a brand-new retail unit at 30 Park View on Radford Way, the doors will open to the public from Saturday, July 12.

The luxury 2,500 square foot store has been specially-designed to cater to the Essex market and will provide the county’s widest choice of premium tiles.

Examope of Quorn tiles

Set across a single floor for ease of access, the new showroom is bathed in natural light, offering the perfect backdrop to highlight the extensive collection of superior tiles and paving.

With a stunning array of 185 floor and wall displays, there are options to suit every project and budget, with styles ranging from rustic kitchen flooring and decorative bathroom tiles to marble effect, country garden outdoor tiles and the latest in ultra-lux looks – all hewn from premium natural stone or porcelain.

All floor and wall displays will be grouted to help customers envisage the look of the final product.

To go that extra step and ensure every customer can create their dream home vision, Quorn Stone Billericay will also have an expansive decorative collection displayed on a bespoke shelving unit to inspire customers with pairings and combinations.

Quorn example

In addition, the showroom will offer a warm welcome to customers with hot drinks and biscuits, as well as hand samples to take away. Customers can also book consultations with the experienced design team - helping to create project mood boards with tile combinations, alongside being able to access Quorn Stone’s entire online range spanning a more than 400 prime products.

Founded by Ramon Fernandez in 1995 by importing artisan hand-painted terracotta tiles from Manises, Spain, the family-run Quorn Stone brand focuses purely on the highest-quality natural stone and porcelain materials to enhance client’s homes.

The new showroom at 30 Park View will reflect this passion, offering premium, timeless tiles to grace homes, from rustic kitchen flooring to modern bathrooms, grand entrances and country gardens.

The shop will create four new jobs, including hand-selected tile experts trained to help customers navigate the perfect balance for their interior design. This exclusive service provides customers with personalised assistance for their renovation projects.

Artist impression

Customers can bring in their floor plans, pictures of cabinet finishes, paint colours, and cabinet hardware they plan to use. The tile experts will suggest the best tile matches to complement their design.

Customers can book a free design consultation and take away a selection of tile samples to experience the tile's texture, tones, and character in comfort at home.

The new showroom’s extensive collection will include limestone, marble, and porcelain ranges and smaller-format tiles such as metros and patterned ceramics.

Brother and sister, Joshua Fernández and Isabel Fernández run the second-generation family-owned firm. Isabel said: “With eight inspirational showrooms already across the UK, a showroom in Essex was the next location for our customers to see our tiles in store.

“Situated in the historic town of Billericay, our Quorn Stone Essex tile store will showcase our extensive collection of natural stone and porcelain tiles. Our newest showroom offers a well-connected location for customers in Essex, East London and further afield to view our tiles in person.”

“The showroom boasts floor to ceiling windows letting plenty of natural light, on-site parking and an extensive collection of large tile displays. We are working hard to get everything ready to launch on July 12 and can’t wait to open the doors.”

The showroom will be open from Monday-Friday, 9am to 5pm, Saturdays 9:30am to 5pm and Sundays 10:30am-4pm.