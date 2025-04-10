R T Marke & Co bolsters SME support with key appointment of Terry Bridle

Terry Bridle, newly appointed Performance and Business Development Manager at R T Marke & Co

R T Marke & Co Chartered Accountants has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of Terry Bridle as Performance and Business Development Manager, as the firm continues to champion the growth of SMEs across the South West.

Bridle is a well-known figure in the local business community, bringing nearly 30 years of experience supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly in the construction and healthcare sectors. His arrival reflects R T Marke’s commitment to offering strategic, hands-on support to business owners across Exeter, Bideford, Plymouth, and Tavistock.

Known for his pragmatic approach and strong client relationships, Bridle joins from Haines Watts, where he spent nearly 12 years as Associate Director overseeing accounting operations and compliance. A generalist by nature, he is respected for delivering clear, practical advice to owner-managed businesses across the region.

“Terry doesn’t just understand business—he understands business owners. That’s a key difference,” said Neil Marke, Managing Director of R T Marke & Co. “His reputation in the region speaks for itself, and his appointment strengthens our ability to support clients with advice that’s both strategic and personal.”

Bridle added: “I’ve worked with business owners across the South West for most of my career, and I know how important it is to have advice that’s actually useful—something you can act on. That’s exactly what I aim to bring to the table at R T Marke & Co. The firm puts people first, and I’m excited to help more local businesses move forward with confidence.”

Founded in 1985, R T Marke & Co has grown rapidly by focusing on the needs of entrepreneurial business owners. The firm is now part of the fast-growing Sumer Group, the UK’s leading mid-market accountancy practice, which has grown 605% since 2023 and is on a mission to champion SMEs nationwide.

The appointment follows R T Marke’s recent acquisitions of Exeter-based Kirk Hills and Plymouth-based Condy Mathias—further strengthening its regional footprint and ability to support ambitious businesses throughout the South West.