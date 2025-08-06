Rachel Hill appointed as chief executive of charity Friends of the Elderly

Rachel Hill, the new Chief Executive at charity, Friends of the Elderly

Friends of the Elderly is delighted to announce the appointment of Rachel Hill as its new Chief Executive

Rachel joins the charity from The Whiteley Homes Trust where she has served as CEO since 2020.

Rachel brings a wealth of experience in health and social care, having held senior roles across both the NHS and the voluntary sector. Prior to joining The Whiteley Homes Trust, she was Head of Nursing at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and also held leadership positions at Woking and Sam Beare Hospices.

Rachel takes the helm at an exciting time for Friends of the Elderly, as the charity celebrates its 120th anniversary and marks the opening of a brand-new care home in Reading, Berkshire. With a proud history of providing care, support, and a grants programme for older people living in financial hardship, the charity is focused on the future, expanding its reach and adapting its services to meet growing demand.

Commenting on her new role, Rachel said: "It is a real privilege to be joining Friends of the Elderly at such a significant point in its history. The charity’s long-standing commitment to older people is something that is close to my heart, and it is a real honour to now be part of that story. I’m looking forward to working with the team, volunteers and partners to build on Friends of the Elderly’s legacy and ensure we continue to make a real difference in the years ahead.”

Chair of Trustees, Chris Maidment, said: "Rachel is an inspiring leader with the values, vision and experience to take Friends of the Elderly forward. Her understanding of the care landscape and her focus on dignity, choice and community make her ideally placed to lead the charity as we open a new care home and mark 120 years of supporting older people."

Rachel officially took up the role on August 4.