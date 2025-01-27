Rachel Riley: Royal kidswear brand achieves record Christmas sales

Ecommerce manager Jacqueline Love pictured with brand founder Rachel Riley

British childrenswear brand Rachel Riley, famed for dressing royal children including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, has reported a surge in sales.

The brand, known for its traditional designs, partnered with ecommerce marketing platform Omnisend to enhance its digital outreach.

The collaboration focused on leveraging targeted email and SMS campaigns, launched a month before the Black Friday shopping period, to capture the attention of consumers ahead of the peak sales period. This extended approach helped maintain a steady flow of sales throughout the month, culminating in a strong performance during Black Friday, Cyber Monday and throughout the remainder of Q4.

Adapting to Changing Consumer Behaviour

The decision to expand the Black Friday campaign to a full month reflects a broader shift in consumer behaviour. Once concentrated over a single weekend, Black Friday has evolved into a multi-week shopping phenomenon, particularly in the UK, where it has grown in prominence over the last decade.

Rachel Riley’s Ecommerce and Wholesale Manager, Jacqueline Love, credited the success to a combination of planning, data analysis, and adaptability: "Our order confirmation automation has become a significant revenue driver, highlighting the potential of follow-up communications to boost sales. By understanding customer needs and responding to them through automated messaging, we’ve not only increased sales but also strengthened customer loyalty – an essential aspect for a brand with our heritage."

The campaign’s success demonstrates how even smaller, heritage-driven brands can use technology to compete in a highly saturated market. By carefully monitoring data and adjusting messaging throughout the campaign, the team ensured consistent customer engagement and maximised the effectiveness of their strategy.

The Role of Black Friday in Retail

Greg Zakowicz, a senior ecommerce expert at Omnisend, offered a broader perspective on the evolving role of Black Friday in the retail landscape: "Black Friday has grown to become a cornerstone of the UK retail calendar. For brands like Rachel Riley, it represents a key opportunity to capture consumer spending at a time when households are more budget-conscious due to rising living costs. Effective email and SMS marketing have proven to be vital tools in helping retailers stand out in an increasingly competitive environment."

Zakowicz also highlighted how the shift towards month-long campaigns aligns with consumer expectations, allowing brands to maintain visibility and reduce the pressure of a single shopping weekend.

Balancing Tradition with Innovation

Like many brands that rely on a small but loyal following, Rachel Riley’s success with this campaign highlights its ability to adapt to the digital age while staying true to its roots.

Known for its links to the royal family, the brand has long been associated with British tradition. All three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales have been spotted wearing Rachel Riley designs. However, in recent years, it has embraced the global shift towards online shopping to reach new audiences while trying to maintain its reputation for producing quality kidswear.