Radisson powers-up hospitality programme for pro-gamers

Designed for esports teams and tournament organisers, the programme offers flexible check-in and check-out times, team lounges, secure kit storage and curated catering to suit demanding match schedules.

Radisson Hotel Group has launched a global hospitality programme designed specifically for professional gamers — complete with lightning-fast internet, private gaming lounges and round-the-clock gym access.

The new initiative, Esports Ready by Radisson Hotels, has been developed in partnership with esports consultancy Spacefwd and is already live in more than 100 hotels worldwide, including locations in Cologne, Copenhagen, Delhi, Bangkok, Antwerp and Galway.

Properties are equipped with 500 Mbps symmetrical internet, cabled connections and backup lines to ensure zero lag during gameplay and streaming.

Guests also receive 15% off best available rates, Radisson Rewards VIP status, and access to custom packages for esports events.

According to Radisson, the programme is the “ultimate hospitality solution for esports teams”.

With the esports industry forecast to reach nearly £11 billion by 2032, Radisson says it is positioning itself as a go-to choice for teams and organisers seeking reliable, gamer-focused stays.

It is already in use at key esports-friendly locations, including Radisson Blu Hotel, Cologne, Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Delhi Airport, Radisson RED Galway, and Radisson Collection Royal Hotel, Copenhagen. More hotels across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are expected to follow.

Angela Graun, VP Sales Operations at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “The high-stakes world of esports means every second counts, and every detail matters. Radisson Hotel Group understands the unique challenges the industry faces when it comes to demanding travel schedules, unpredictable practice times, the need for seamless and reliable connectivity and secure, functional spaces to strategize and unwind.

“With Esports Ready by Radisson Hotels, we can help overcome these hurdles impacting performance and event success. Thanks to our diverse global portfolio of thoughtfully designed properties, Radisson Hotel Group can cater to the specific needs of esports travellers and create seamless experiences that facilitate esports success.”

