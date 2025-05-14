Rapid Energy Appoints Matt Stapley as New Technical Director

From left to right: Managing Director Jamie Ross-Davies, new Technical Director Matt Stapley, and CEO Julien Fougere.

Redditch, Worcestershire – May 1, 2025 – Rapid Energy, a leading UK provider of temporary heating and cooling solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Stapley as its new Technical Director. This strategic addition to the leadership team underscores the company's commitment to technical excellence and innovation in the HVAC hire industry.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 25 years of experience in the HVAC sector, Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Rapid Energy. His career has been marked by significant contributions to the development and deployment of energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions across various sectors. Matt's leadership is expected to drive Rapid Energy's technical operations to new heights, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, reliable, and sustainable services to clients nationwide.

In his new role, Matt will oversee the technical strategy and operations of Rapid Energy, focusing on enhancing service delivery, expanding the company's product offerings, and fostering innovation. His appointment is part of Rapid Energy's broader strategy to strengthen its position in the market and continue providing exceptional service to its clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am thrilled to join Rapid Energy at such a pivotal time," said Matt Stapley. "The company's dedication to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with my professional values. I look forward to contributing to Rapid Energy's growth and success in the HVAC hire industry."

From left to right: Managing Director Jamie Ross-Davies, new Technical Director Matt Stapley, and CEO Julien Fougere.

Rapid Energy offers a comprehensive range of temporary heating and cooling solutions, including packaged boilers, chillers, heaters, and air conditioning units. The company's services cater to various industries, such as healthcare, education, construction, and facilities management, ensuring clients receive tailored solutions to meet their specific needs.

For more information about Rapid Energy and its services, please visit https://rapidenergy.co.uk.

Media Contact:

Rapid Energy Ltd

Phone: 0800 464 7025

Website: https://rapidenergy.co.uk