Rapid rise in demand for industrial open storage land

David Newman, a Partner in the Commercial Transactional Team at Fisher German’s Manchester office

Since 2021, there has been an increasing demand for industrial open storage (IOS) land, creating a sub-sector with rapidly rising values, especially in the North West.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Newman, a Partner in the Commercial Transactional Team at Fisher German’s Manchester office, highlights the growing diversity of investors drawn to these opportunities.

Until recently, industrial open storage (IOS) sites were largely acquired by private investors and owner occupiers as typically the designated planning permission and the required infrastructure was in place for storing materials and equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the market is now seeing a broader range of purchasers, including institutional investors who had not previously considered IOS as an attractive proposition for their investment portfolios. Many are now drawn to the diversity it adds to their portfolios as a different asset class and the fact that longer and more formal lease structures can be agreed offering longer-term income.

The traditional demand driven from the construction industry for the storage of materials, plant and equipment is now expanding to support supply chain distribution networks for HGV and van parking, as well as a drive towards electric vehicle charging facilities and battery storage.

Fisher German’s commercial agency team has been extremely active in this market, seeing values for small sites ranging from £550k to £700k per acre. We have assisted clients with several disposals including former CEMEX sites:

· A 0.52-acre site on land at Cowling Brow in Chorley comprising a securely fenced and cleared concrete hardstanding with the plant and fixtures removed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· A 0.49-acre site in Morecambe that was decommissioned and comprised a securely fenced concrete hardstanding

· A 1.05-acre site located at East Prescott Road in Skelmersdale near J5 of the M58, again comprising a decommissioned plant providing a securely fenced concrete hardstanding.

This increased demand is expected to continue, and despite the economic uncertainty, further increases in rental and capital value are anticipated, albeit at a more modest rate.