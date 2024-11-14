RAW Production ramps up returnable cup drive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RAW Production, specialists in fashion photography and motion production, has teamed up with sustainable drinkware pioneer, Circular&Co., to offer returnable coffee cups across its productions.

The London-based independent company purchased 500 cups from Circular&Co. at the end of 2023 as part of its unique approach to reducing environmental impact across its operations and projects.

The system has been implemented to eliminate the organisation’s consumption of single-use paper cups, replacing them with alternatives that can be washed and reused up to 1,000 times. Circular&Co.’s returnable cup holds a carbon footprint equivalent to just under three single-use paper cups, meaning that hot drinks served after two uses are carbon negative.

RAW Production’s scheme presents members of staff and crew from its productions with a branded cup, encouraging them to use it all day, avoiding single-use cups in the process. The scheme has been well received by many, with significant return rates establishing a circular economy of available cups since its implementation at the start of 2024.

Lou Greenaway, Director at RAW Production, said: “For us, sustainability isn’t just a box to tick, it’s the foundation of everything we do. Our stance is to reduce, measure, and offset all carbon emissions for every project we undertake, so it was only right that we incorporated a returnable cup system throughout the organisation.

“Before we encountered Circular&Co., our options on set were restricted to using bone china or, if this was not possible, compostable cups. We wanted to take it up a notch and did so by adopting branded returnable cups that are easy to use, wash, and reuse – it couldn’t be much simpler. Thanks to this, it has been extremely receptive among our staff and crews, who use the cups on set, labelling with their names, using all day and returning at the end of the shoot.”

RAW Production currently stands as the third-highest user of the AdGreen Carbon Calculator. This has been achieved by meticulously planning every project to reduce, measure, and offset carbon impact.