Reaching the summit of business excellence: Lance Hill takes home CEO of the Year

Image left to right: ActionCOACH Global Founder Brad Sugars, Action Coach Anu Khanna, CEO of the Year Lance Hill, Rachel Riley, Ben Harris from award sponsors ClickFunnels.

Lance Hill, CEO of Nottinghamshire-based Eight Group takes home prestigious business award.

Lance Hill, CEO of Eight Group, a leading marketing agency based in Nottingham, has been named CEO of the Year at the prestigious BizX 2025 awards, recognising his outstanding leadership and the remarkable transformation of the business.

The annual BizX awards, hosted this year by TV presenter and mathematics expert from Channel 4’s Countdown Rachel Riley, brought together other 1,000 entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the UK and EMEA. Held at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, the event celebrated innovation, growth and excellence in business, culminating in Lance taking home the milestone CEO of the Year honour.

“Winning CEO of the Year is honestly amazing – it’s the first time I’ve ever won something like this and to be up against businesses from across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa makes it even more special.”

Starting out as a 16-year-old apprentice, Lance worked his way up the ladder through sheer dedication, adaptability and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Under his leadership, Eight Group has grown from a single-print business with 15 employees in 2019 to a multi-service group with 32 employees, almost tripling turnover.

His ability to scale and diversify the business while staying true to its core values of quality, innovation and customer service was a key factor in securing the award. The judges were particularly impressed by his hands-on approach, strategic vision and the positive culture he has built within Eight Group.

“I’ve always been a big believer that you’re only as good as the team around you, so I’m lucky to be surrounded by some incredible people,” added Lance. “This award isn’t just mine – it’s a reflection of the whole team at Eight Group. We’ve achieved a lot so far but winning at BizX is something we’ll all remember!”

Powered by ActionCOACH, the world’s leading business coaching firm, the 3-day BizX conference and awards programme, now in its 14th year, shines a spotlight on companies and individuals who are continuously pushing entrepreneurial boundaries and making a real impact in their communities.

Julie Wagstaff, Managing Director of ActionCOACH UK, praised Lance for his exceptional leadership and Eight Group’s impressive growth over the past year. “Each year, the standard of the entries continues to rise, making the judging process tougher than ever – which makes winning this award an even greater achievement! The BizX awards recognise businesses and leaders who excel in every aspect of what they do and Lance has truly set the benchmark in his field.

“His journey from apprentice to CEO, along with the incredible transformation of Eight Group, is nothing short of inspiring. A huge congratulations to Lance and his team – this recognition is thoroughly deserved!”