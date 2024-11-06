Reading casino deals a helping hand to job seekers

Grosvenor Casino Reading South’s Gaming Academy has trained 5 local job seekers to kick-start their careers as croupiers

It is ‘aces high’ for job seekers in Reading after Grosvenor Casinos lent a helping hand to kick-start the croupier careers of local trainees.

5 aspiring casino dealers, aged between 18 and 35 years old, were put through their paces at the four-week gaming academy teaching them how to host popular games such as blackjack, poker, and roulette.

From learning casino terminology, the difference between odds and payouts, as well as the correct way to spin the roulette ball, the trainees now have a full house of skills on how best to manage the fast-paced nature of bets placed by guests when visiting the casino.

Image caption: (Left) Dawid Kalbarozyk age 22, (Centre) General Manager of Grosvenor Casino Reading South, Mark Stothard, (Right) Ethan Lamb age 18

Ethan Lamb, a trainee from the Gaming Academy, said: “The Gaming Academy was challenging but a fun experience. There were so many games we had to memorise but learning with the other trainees made it memorable. A highlight of mine was doing the daily time test and getting new personal bests each time! The training doesn’t stop when you leave the Gaming Academy and every day it gets easier and more enjoyable.”

As part of Grosvenor Casinos’ commitment to safer gambling, the academy also focused on safeguarding guests and educating team members about the importance of ensuring all guests always play responsibly.

Mark Stothard, General Manager at Grosvenor Casino Reading South, said: “At Grosvenor, we have a strong track record for providing training opportunities for our city’s job seekers to upskill and join our team. A career as a casino dealer is a highly skilled profession which offers flexible working hours and the chance to travel the world and host games for high-net-worth players and at major tournaments.

“We are excited to welcome the 5 new recruits to join the team in Reading and wish them all the best for their future careers.”

