Reading named second best city in the UK for entrepreneurs in 2025, according to new study

Reading named second best city in the UK for entrepreneurs in 2025

Setting up your own business can be one of life’s most exciting and nerve-wracking decisions. From navigating red tape to building a customer base, the hurdles can feel endless. But get the location right, and the odds of success increase dramatically. So, have you ever wondered which parts of the UK are actually the best for entrepreneurs in 2025?

The research team at Businessmagnet Ltd analysed 100 cities and towns across the UK to identify where entrepreneurial success is most likely in 2025. Drawing on publicly available data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the Scottish Government, they examined six essential indicators to paint a picture of each location’s business environment.

Each factor was equally weighted to ensure fairness: business birth rate (25%), number of active businesses per 10,000 residents (20%), business death rate (10%), percentage of high-growth firms (20%), employment rate (15%) and self-employment rate (10%). These were then standardised and compiled into a final score, with 100 being the maximum.

Reading comes in second, and it’s not hard to see why. With a startup rate of 12.2% and an enviable 7.2% of its businesses qualifying as high-growth, this Berkshire town is brimming with potential. It’s one of only two cities in the top 10 to crack the 7% mark for fast-scaling companies, which is no small feat.

Add to that an 86.1% employment rate – the second-highest in the study – and solid numbers for self-employment (11.4%) and you’ve got a location that ticks all the right boxes. While its business density is slightly lower at 451 per 10,000 residents, the quality and resilience of its enterprises more than make up for it.

Meanwhile, Dartford topped the list with a score of 67.02, backed by 592 businesses per 10,000 residents and an employment rate of 86.4%. London came in third with a strong business birth rate (12.74%) and the highest density of businesses in the top 10. Watford ranked 4th, offering strong self-employment figures (15.6%) and low business death rates.

Rugby and Milton Keynes tied for 5th place, each bringing different strengths: Rugby led on business density, while Milton Keynes had a solid 6.3% high-growth rate. Cheltenham, Slough, St Albans, and Manchester filled out the top 10, each offering a strong combination of growth, employment, and startup activity to support aspiring entrepreneurs.

And the worst places?

Not every city is ripe for a startup dream. According to the same study, the bottom 10 for entrepreneurs included Belfast, Rotherham, Durham, Dundee, Gosport, Chesterfield, Wolverhampton, Hartlepool, Lancaster, and Mansfield. These areas typically struggled with low business creation rates, fewer high-growth firms, and weaker employment indicators.

Where did other major cities rank?

A few other big names appeared further down the list. Oxford ranked a respectable 18th, with Edinburgh close behind in 31st. Bristol came in 32nd, followed by Leeds (35th), Liverpool (45th), and Cambridge (50th). Birmingham landed in 55th, with Nottingham at 63rd, Leicester 70th, and Sheffield near the bottom in 87th place.

Top 10 list of the best UK cities for an entrepreneur

Rank Area Name Business Births Active Businesses/10,000 Residents Business Deaths High Business Growth Employment Rate Self Employed Final Score 1 Dartford 12.2 591.95 11.3 5.4 86.4 13.6 67.02 2 Reading 12.2 451.28 11.6 7.2 86.1 11.4 65.78 3 London 12.74 646.17 11.67 5.27 74.6 15.6 63.82 4 Watford 11.7 583.33 10.5 4.5 81.2 15.6 60.11 5 Rugby 11.8 669.87 14 3.9 85.6 11.4 59.43 6 Milton Keynes 12.3 510.41 11.1 6.3 76 11.9 59.43 7 Cheltenham 10.4 463.32 9.2 6.6 82.9 13.8 59.11 8 Slough 13.7 488.22 11.7 3.8 80.7 14.5 58.68 9 St Albans 9.5 653.42 10.3 4.6 85 16 58.58 10 Manchester 14 474.50 12.4 5.8 71.4 12 58.07