Ready, set, click! Click & Collect now live in all Primark stores across Great Britain

Click & Collect is now live at all 187 Primark stores across Great Britain

Primark’s rollout of Click & Collect is now complete, with the service now live in 187 stores across Great Britain. 29 new stores launch the service today, including all 21 Primark stores in Scotland.

Shoppers across Great Britain can now browse and shop a wide selection of Primark products online, spanning women’s, men’s, kids and homeware, before collecting their order in-store.

As well as offering the convenience of ordering wherever and whenever, the service gives people the chance to get their hands on ranges and collections typically only found in Primark’s larger stores. Whether that’s its popular Paula Echevarria collection, 100% linen outfits from The Primark Edit or pieces from its adaptive clothing range, Click & Collect brings more of Primark to more people.

It means that shoppers at Primark’s smallest store in Hamilton, Scotland, will have access to more than three times the in-store range, with more than 5,000 products available via Click & Collect.

Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: “Now, wherever you live in Great Britain you can browse and shop the best of Primark online, before collecting in the store that suits you. We’re thrilled to have now completed this roll out ahead of the summer. Whether you’re after a suitcase, a swimsuit or matching holiday outfits for the whole family, Click & Collect makes your summer holiday shopping even easier.”

First trialled in 25 stores in the North West of England, Yorkshire and North Wales, Primark announced in April 2024 it would roll out the service across all stores in Great Britain, alongside expanding the ranges it offered. Today, customers can browse a wide range of women’s, men’s and kids’ clothing and accessories, alongside a selection of Home products, online at https://www.primark.com/en-gb.

After adding items to a virtual shopping basket, customers can choose a day to collect, up to seven days ahead, from their chosen store. Orders will be available for collection from two days after they have been placed with a £10 minimum order value and no delivery charge. Click & Collect customers can also pay for any additional in-store finds when collecting their order from the dedicated Click & Collect desk, enabling them to skip in-store queues.

Click & Collect is just one of the ways Primark is giving shoppers more convenience, choice and reasons to visit their local high street. Independent research conducted by Public First found that Primark contributed £2.6 billion to the UK economy and supported 54,000 jobs across the country.

In addition, it estimated that 2.3 million people cite Primark as the main reason for visiting their high street each week, with every £10 spent at a Primark store generating an additional £3.60 for the high street. This means Primark supports around £1 billion of spending in other stores and £500 million in restaurants each year.

The final 29 stores launching Click & Collect today to complete the roll out is as follows:

England:

Bath , 38 - 39 Stall Street, BA1 1QH

, 38 - 39 Stall Street, BA1 1QH Bristol , 1-27 The Horsefair, BS1 3BB

, 1-27 The Horsefair, BS1 3BB Chelmsford , 9 High Chelmer, CM1 1XL

, 9 High Chelmer, CM1 1XL Guildford , 33 The Friary, GU1 4YW

, 33 The Friary, GU1 4YW Harrogate , 36-38 Cambridge Street, HG1 1RX

, 36-38 Cambridge Street, HG1 1RX Hastings , Queens Square Priory, Meadow Shopping Centre, TN34 1PN

, Queens Square Priory, Meadow Shopping Centre, TN34 1PN King’s Lynn , 40 - 42 High Street, PE30 1BJ

, 40 - 42 High Street, PE30 1BJ Yeovil, 19 Middle Street, BA20 1LF

Scotland:

Aberdeen , 153 Union Street, AB11 6BH

, 153 Union Street, AB11 6BH Ayr , Unit 8, Taran Walk, KA7 1TU

, Unit 8, Taran Walk, KA7 1TU Braehead , Unit 1a, Braehead Shopping Centre, G51 4BS

, Unit 1a, Braehead Shopping Centre, G51 4BS Clydebank , Unit 2, 117 Sylvania Way, G81 2RR

, Unit 2, 117 Sylvania Way, G81 2RR Dundee , 40 High Street, DD1 1TU

, 40 High Street, DD1 1TU Dunfermline , 127 - 137 High Street, KY12 7DR

, 127 - 137 High Street, KY12 7DR East Kilbride , Unit 4, Plaza Shopping Centre, G74 1LW

, Unit 4, Plaza Shopping Centre, G74 1LW Edinburgh , Unit 5, Fort Kinnaird Retail Park, EH15 3RD

, Unit 5, Fort Kinnaird Retail Park, EH15 3RD Edinburgh , 91 - 93 Princes Street, EH2 2ER

, 91 - 93 Princes Street, EH2 2ER Glasgow , 56 - 68 Argyle Street, G2 8AG

, 56 - 68 Argyle Street, G2 8AG Glasgow , 171 Sauchiehall Street, G2 3ER

, 171 Sauchiehall Street, G2 3ER Glasgow Parkhead , Unit 21, Forge Shopping Centre, G31 4EB

, Unit 21, Forge Shopping Centre, G31 4EB Glasgow Fort , Unit 8, Glasgow Fort Shopping Centre, G34 9DL

, Unit 8, Glasgow Fort Shopping Centre, G34 9DL Greenock , 39 Hamilton Way, Oak Mall Shopping Centre, PA15 1JW

, 39 Hamilton Way, Oak Mall Shopping Centre, PA15 1JW Hamilton , 29 Quarry Street, ML3 7AW

, 29 Quarry Street, ML3 7AW Inverness , 16 - 18 Bridge Street, IV1 1HG

, 16 - 18 Bridge Street, IV1 1HG Irvine , Unit 46, Rivergate Centre, KA12 8EH

, Unit 46, Rivergate Centre, KA12 8EH Livingston , 8 - 11 Almondvale South, The Centre, EH54 6HR

, 8 - 11 Almondvale South, The Centre, EH54 6HR Motherwell , 20 - 26 Brandon Place South, ML1 1RB

, 20 - 26 Brandon Place South, ML1 1RB Perth , 134 - 148 High Street, PH1 5UH

, 134 - 148 High Street, PH1 5UH Stirling, Thistle Marches, FK8 2EA