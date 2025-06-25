Ready to grow! Denbighshire's GreenThumb joins KEYTO Group

Over 300,000 customers rely on GreenThumb

A Welsh business that's treating lawns at 5,000 home visits a day, that's one every six seconds, is joining the KEYTO Group

St Asaph-based GreenThumb, the UK’s largest lawn care provider, is proud to announce that it is now part of KEYTO Group – a Nordic-based home services group. This partnership marks a new chapter for the Denbighshire-based GreenThumb, bringing exciting opportunities for innovation, growth and long-term value for customers and colleagues.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Wales, GreenThumb has built a trusted brand and a nationwide presence with a loyal customer base. With a focus on quality, local expertise, and horticultural excellence, GreenThumb has led the UK lawn care market for nearly four decades.

Joining KEYTO Group enables GreenThumb to continue its mission of delivering outstanding customer experiences, while being part of a group with the vision to “unlock people's quality of life through the power of our one-stop destination”.

Paul Edwards, CEO of GreenThumb, comments:

“We’re excited to become part of KEYTO’s journey. Their values, ambition, and long-term approach align perfectly with GreenThumb’s vision. As part of a wider group, we see great opportunities to evolve our services and outstanding customer experiences.”

Magnus Agervald, CEO of KEYTO Group, adds:

“GreenThumb is an exceptional company with an impressive history, loyal customers, and a passionate team. We’re thrilled to welcome them to KEYTO and look forward to shaping the future of home services together.”