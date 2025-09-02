Record-breaking summer sparks urgent call for Worker Protection Laws

Specialist employment firm Magara Law is calling for legal protections for outdoor workers in extreme heat.

The government must urgently intervene to introduce legal protections for outdoor and high-risk workers in extreme heat, a leading employment law firm has urged.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call from Magara Law comes as the Met Office confirmed that this year was the warmest summer on record in the UK, with four heatwaves recorded. Temperatures in London soared past 34.7°C and contributed to an estimated 260 heat-related deaths.

“Workers are already being asked to put their health and lives on the line during heatwaves, with only vague guidance to protect them,” said Roy Magara, Founder and Solicitor Advocate at Magara Law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The current legal framework is not fit for a warming climate, and clear legal thresholds and enforceable safeguards are urgently needed.”

Similar extremes were observed across Europe, where countries such as Spain, Greece, and Italy already enforce legal limits and mandatory breaks during extreme heat, none of which exist in the UK.

Currently, British law only requires employers to maintain ‘reasonable’ working conditions, leaving millions of outdoor workers exposed to hazardous conditions during increasingly frequent heatwaves.

Now Magara Law is calling on the government to introduce a legal framework that outlines greater protection for outdoor workers when the heat becomes excessive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The specialist employment firm recommends introducing legal action thresholds, making it mandatory for employers to act when outdoor or indoor temperatures exceed 24 °C, with work suspensions when temperatures reach 30 °C, or 27 °C for physically demanding jobs.

This would provide greater protection for construction workers, landscapers, delivery drivers, and other workers exposed to rising temperatures.

Roy said: “Many employers are unsure exactly what steps to take to keep staff safe in extreme heat, while workers are left guessing whether conditions are truly safe.

“Outdoor workers need protections that are enforceable, concrete, and consistently applied."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magara Law’s proposals would also include amendments to the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations, requiring employers to provide shaded rest zones, hydration stations, flexible working schedules and sun protection as part of standard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The firm is also urging the government to adopt evidence-based frameworks such as the Thermal Work Limit (TWL), which calculates safe working thresholds in real time, factoring in humidity, workload and clothing.

Heat stress risk assessments would also become mandatory, carried out annually or during heatwaves, with consultation from workers and special measures for vulnerable staff, including pregnant employees.

Setting legal standards, Roy argues, would provide clarity for both workers and employers, ensuring safety while reducing the risk of litigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not just about worker safety, it is about legal certainty for employers and ensuring the economy can function safely even in extreme heat”, he concluded.

“If we fail to act, we will continue to see avoidable illness, lost productivity and preventable deaths.”