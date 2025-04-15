Record sales for UK’s leading car and van leasing specialists

Gareth Roberts, strategy director at Central Contracts

Independent contract hire and leasing broker Central Contracts has reported a record sales growth in the last 12 months.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Contracts has witnessed record start to the year with sales almost doubling since 2023 and expects this growth to continue in 2025. The leasing broker, which focuses predominantly on the personal leasing market, also achieves an industry-leading 45% of contract renewals.

Improved sales performance has been attributed to three factors; changing its procurement policy, investing in a new digital platform, and developing innovative technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new procurement policy involved developing a new acquisition programme with OEMs, a new pricing analysis system and improving the stock ordering process. This, coupled with more effective online marketing, has built stronger relationships with OEMs such as Vauxhall, Nissan, Renault, Kia, and Hyundai, along with the funders that underwrite the contract leasing deals.

The new digital platform has given greater visibility to the stock and deals available. And newly introduced software that automatically taxes cars as well as automates document requests from funders is saving clients time and ensuring greater compliance.

Gareth Roberts, strategy director at Central Contracts, said: “This significant sales growth shows that we are heading in the right direction. Our service offering, operations and our employees are working hard to secure our success.

“We are delighted to say we now almost topped 10,000 cars per annum in sales and that is also reassuring for the OEM and funding partners. We are registering more cars month on month and now have a wider portfolio of vehicles on offer with a range of unique deals in the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted with these numbers, that our partner base is continuing to grow, and that our new and existing clients are continually satisfied with our service - our contract renewal rate is testament to that - which we strongly believe is the true measure of our success.”

Last year leasing brokers, such as Central Contracts, delivered 380,000 new cars and vans into the market both in the personal and business sectors.*