Renewed Business Support Programme given backing by Hastings Borough Council

The RISE Hastings programme will provide free business support to entrepreneurs and enterprises in the town

Businesses in Hastings have been given a boost with the renewed backing of Hastings Borough Council, and the future secured for the continuation of the RISE Hastings business support programme through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation to the town.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted that the UK Shared Prosperity Funding is being used to help fund much-needed business support in Hastings. I know how valuable this help and support is for small businesses, I’d encourage anyone with an idea for a small business or already with a business to get involved.”

Delivered by Let's Do Business Group, the previous iteration of RISE Hastings concluded in March 2025 but has been given an extension under ‘RISE 2.0’ – ensuring enterprises in the town have access to support to launch and grow their businesses and tackle a challenging economic landscape.

Originally created and launched in the Spring of 2024, RISE Hastings aimed to support businesses and individuals in Hastings with learning new skills and benefit the local economy through prosperous businesses and higher employment opportunities. 194 local businesses benefited from access to expert support as a result of the previous RISE programme, with at least 10 jobs created and safeguarded and created for local people as a result – and it’s hoped that the new iteration will continue this positive momentum for Hastings.

"We are excited to continue our work with the Hastings community and build on the success of the original RISE project," said Graham Marley, Chief Executive of Let's Do Business Group. "By supporting local businesses and individuals, we can help create a more prosperous and resilient community."

Let’s Do Business Group, a business support and training provider established in Hastings in 1995, have delivered several business support projects in the town including RISE Hastings, CHART (Connecting Hastings and Rother Together) and Locate East Sussex. With a focus on supporting the successful start and growth of businesses in their hometown, they’ve played a part in the support of several well-known enterprises in Hastings – including G.A Fabrications, Bus Stop Studios on London Road in St Leonards, and Cured Delicatessen on Harold Road.

“While Let’s Do Business Group supports enterprises across the Southeast, Hastings is our home—and we’re passionate about seeing local businesses succeed and the town benefit as a result” – Rupert Kirby, Business Manager at Let’s Do Business Group

The new RISE 2.0 programme will provide much-needed support to businesses in North East Hastings and across the Borough, helping them navigate the challenges of high energy costs, inflation, and increased living expenses. The programme will offer a range of services, including business planning, marketing support, and access to finance via one-to-one support and a variety of workshops tailored to meet their needs and fill skills gaps in the town.

The programme will also build on the success of the GAIN Network, a peer-to-peer learning environment for small businesses, and offer 'Side Hustle' and Start-Up Workshops to help residents monetise hobbies or ideas into businesses.

For more information about the RISE 2.0 programme, visit www.letsdobusinessgroup.co.uk/business-support/sussex/rise-hastings