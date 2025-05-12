Renowned ophthalmology leader joins Optegra UK in advisory role

Sarah Maling has joined established eye hospital group Optegra UK as a Strategic Advisor – a leadership addition that brings deep expertise in ophthalmic education and leadership at a national level.

With a distinguished track record, Sarah brings with her essential expertise, with senior roles in education in ophthalmology at the Royal College of Ophthalmologists. She was the Chair of Recruitment for RCOphth and is the outgoing Chair of Training (Ophthalmology) for the United Kingdom, a role she has held for the past four years.

Mat Pickering, Managing Director for Optegra Eye Health Care, commented: “As a hospital group with 19 clinics across the UK and having helped over 200,000 NHS patients enjoy a better quality of life after surgery since 2021, our unwavering focus is on delivering exceptional patient care.

"We are continually raising the bar on clinical outcomes, while expanding our offering to also treat NHS glaucoma patients, and investing in training and development for our teams – from internal colleagues to NHS junior doctors. And so, Sarah is a perfect fit for Optegra

Optegra provides NHS cataract care at 19 locations.

“Her wealth of leading expertise across both ophthalmology training and also treatment pathway development means we can really grow and develop with her support and we are delighted to welcome her to Optegra, not as a surgeon, but as an advisor who can bring unique, high-level expertise to us we continue to grow and develop our offering.”

Sarah’s inspiring career has included not only 15 years as an established ophthalmic surgeon – which she is passionate to continue at Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust – but also pivotal roles in recruitment, training and ophthalmology across the UK. She has also created influential papers such as the Royal College pathway for high volume cataract surgery.

Sarah comments on her new role with Optegra: “I have been and remain impressed with Optegra, frankly they continue to pursue excellence and prove that they can deliver it. They have excellent clinical outcomes and now they want to explore how they might expand and develop further by utilising some of my experience.

“They established themselves, their pathways and their outcomes in the ophthalmic field before they took on NHS-funded work. Optegra then chose to take their established successful approach to cataract surgery and made it available to NHS patients.

“In doing so, they did not compromise in terms of care and standards, instead they reviewed the pathway and improved efficiency – while always continuing to provide excellence.

“As a clinician I am thrilled to be able to help Optegra further deliver excellent care. Optegra pride themselves in employing outstanding surgeons and clinical teams in order to deliver the highest standard of care . I am compelled to help any business that puts patients first and thrives to develop excellence in care for all.”

One area which Sarah will offer advice is to grow the NHS junior doctor training, as Optegra endorses training of the NHS within the independent sector and is determined to do more of this.

Sarah concludes: “I have wanted to come and help a company that is a good fit with my values, and now I have recently ended my role with the Royal College as Chair of Training, I am able to bring my expertise to Optegra, to guide and advise on future opportunities.”