Retailer teams up with 'A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey' to send a lucky customer on the trip of a lifetime

Niall Taylor, Senior Marketing Manager for Certas Energy

An exciting collaboration for the upcoming Hollywood film A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey –being released in UK cinemas on September 19 by Sony Pictures Entertainment – is giving Gulf UK customers the chance to win the trip of a lifetime this autumn.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collaboration, which is open to all Gulf UK customers with a qualifying purchase, is a match made in road-trip heaven, tapping into the fuel provider’s heritage and vintage vibes to take the film’s story onto the road – and onto forecourts up and down the UK.

The exciting giveaway will see one lucky pair win a thrilling road trip along the stunning Amalfi Coast, including car hire, flights and four-star accommodation at some of Italy’s most picturesque hotels, plus lots of opportunities to win spot prizes, including movie merchandise and cinema tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All that’s required is for shoppers to make one purchase in store.

Gulf UK and Sony Pictures Entertainment are collaborating for the release of upcoming film A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey

Some doors bring you to your past. Some doors lead you to your future. And some doors change everything. Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey– a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.

Gulf UK is owned by Certas Energy, the UK’s largest independent distributor of fuel and lubricants in the UK.

Niall Taylor, Senior Marketing Manager for Certas Energy, said the collaboration is a natural fit, with both the heritage fuel provider and movie focussed on creating unforgettable journeys and meaningful connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall said: “It’s an honour to collaborate on an original film that celebrates revisiting memorable moments from your past to find love.

“Hitting the road for a big adventure is always a thrill so we hope seeing this on the big screen encourages the public to take their very own journey – with pitstops at their local cinema and Gulf station.

“It’s really exciting to be able to offer some amazing and unique prizes to our loyal customers and dealers.

“We would like to encourage everyone to head to their local Gulf stations, enjoy the new film and get involved with the fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All shoppers have to do is make a purchase in the shop*, keep their receipt and visit www.WinWithGulf.co.uk.

Participants can also get their hands on instant win prizes including free cinema tickets, and exclusive merchandise.

The giveaway runs from September, 1 to October 31. Customers visiting Gulf sites with a shop will be able to spot promotions on shelves, tills and even car washes.

Ahead of the film’s release on September 19, Gulf UK has also invited five classic car clubs to join them on their own Big Journey, with special classic car events hosted at Gulf sites across the UK in September.