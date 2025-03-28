Retailers rethink Mother’s Day marketing amid rising demand for sensitivity

Mother's Day emails are stepping up ahead of this weekend.

As Mother’s Day arrives this weekend, a growing number of UK retailers are adjusting their marketing strategies to acknowledge the emotional complexities surrounding the occasion.

New research from ecommerce platform Omnisend reveals that 1 in 20 brands now offer customers the ability to opt out of Mother’s Day-related emails.

The findings reflect a broader trend toward more empathetic marketing, with nearly one in five consumers reporting that such emails serve as a painful reminder of personal loss. At the same time, a quarter of those surveyed expressed a favourable view of retailers that provide opt-out options for sensitive celebrations.

Despite this shift, consumer opinion remains divided. While some shoppers view early and frequent promotional messages as intrusive—19% say brands begin their Mother’s Day marketing too early, and another 19% feel retailers are overly focused on profit.

However, it turns out that there are millions who appreciate the reminders. Over a third say these emails help them remember the occasion, and 8% say they are generally indifferent to them.

Omnisend’s analysis of thousands of UK retail emails found that messages offering opt-outs or acknowledging the emotional nature of Mother’s Day saw an average click rate of 5%, indicating engagement with more personalised, sensitive messaging.

“Brands are recognising that while celebration-driven marketing can be effective, it must also be empathetic,” said Greg Zakowicz, senior ecommerce expert at Omnisend.

“Providing opt-out options is a simple yet powerful way to show customers that their preferences and emotions are valued.”

The trend toward sensitive marketing isn’t limited to Mother’s Day. According to Zakowicz, more brands are extending opt-out options to other potentially difficult occasions, including Father’s Day and Valentine’s Day. The goal, he says, is not only to demonstrate social awareness but to build long-term consumer trust and loyalty.

As brands continue to balance commercial objectives with customer care, the research suggests that emotionally intelligent marketing may play a larger role in shaping retail communication strategies in the future.