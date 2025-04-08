Retail’s Digital Makeover: Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index shows shoppers flocking to tech-savvy stores

Self service checkouts are one of the top tech features driving people to stores.

As 77% of Brits use tech to enhance in-person shopping, new insights from the Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index shows retailers undergoing a digital makeover. 42% have adopted new tech in the last year to improve operations, with a third (30%) aiming to boost sales and customer connections. This wave of technology investment is driving optimism for 2025, as 82% of retailers express confidence in their business outlook.

One in three Brits (34%) have spent more time in stores or returned due to enjoyable or useful technology, rising to 57% of 25-to-34 year olds. The top tech features enticing shoppers to visit in person include self-service checkouts (29%), high-speed WiFi (22%), good mobile connectivity (21%), click and collect pick up (21%) and scan and go checkout-free shopping (20%).

While 44% of Brits feel UK retail stores have the right level of technology, frustrations emerge when that tech falls short of expectations. Over a third (37%) of shoppers, and 54% of those aged 18-to-24, have left or avoided returning to stores due to complicated or frustrating tech. Some of the biggest tech frustrations include self-checkout machines (33%), AI-powered shopping assistance (19%), barcode scanners (18%) and mobile apps (e.g. scan and go) (16%).

Jessica O’Conner, Product Director at Virgin Media O2 Business, said “Retail has faced more disruption in the past five years than the previous twenty-five, with challenges like inflation and rising interest rates. Yet, retailers are charging into the year with confidence, embracing innovative tech to transform the customer experience. From virtual reality changing rooms to high-speed WiFi, Virgin Media O2 Business is at the forefront, helping retailers create smarter, more engaging in-store experiences for customers.”

The Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index is a publicly available quarterly report that explores the latest UK movement insights from each quarter. Find out more and access the report here: Virgin Media O2 Business website.