Revealed: Britain's best beer gardens

Summer has arrived – and so has beer garden season!

From historic pubs and countryside locations to vibrant city hangouts and scenic riverside settings, there's a perfect beer garden waiting for everyone.

Here are the best spots across the UK to enjoy a refreshing drink under the sun.

The Old Thameside Inn, London

Rich in history, The Old Thameside Inn in London offers a truly iconic outdoor setting to slow down after a day of exploring the capital.

Housed in a former spice warehouse on the historic Pickford’s Wharf, which was once a bustling dockyard, this 16th century landmark now invites guests to enjoy riverside dining surrounded by centuries of stories. Just behind the pub lies the original site of Clink Prison, which has served as a private prison for the Bishop of Winchester since 860AD.

Whether you’re catching the latest live sports, enjoying your favourite pub food, or sipping a refreshing pint by the river, The Old Thameside Inn offers a unique blend of heritage, comfort, and unbeatable outside views along the Thames.

The Swan, Broadway

Set in the charming village of Broadway – “the jewel of the Cotswolds” – The Swan is the ultimate place to pause and unwind outside.

Whether you’re exploring the iconic Cotswold Way National Walking Trail or simply passing through, the sun-soaked terrace invites you to relax with a refreshing cocktail while soaking up sweeping countryside views.

On a clear day you can see as many as 16 different counties from the nearby vantage points. Drawn to the distant silhouette of Broadway Tower? It’s just a scenic one mile walk away, an ideal detour after indulging in a well-earned treat at the pub.

The King’s Arms, Knowle

Soak up the sunshine and take in scenic views of the world-famous Grand Union Canal from the waterside beer garden at The King’s Arms.

Nestled in the picturesque village of Knowle, this charming pub offers a welcoming setting – whether you’re enjoying a sunny pint, catching up over a delicious brunch or afternoon tea, or toasting to a special occasion.

Visiting for business or leisure? Extend your stay in one of the pubs’ 10 stylish and comfortable guest rooms for a truly relaxing escape.

The Barnt Green Inn, Bromsgrove

There’s nothing quite like a post-walk pint in the sunshine – and The Barnt Green Inn just outside of Birmingham is just the place to enjoy it.

With its charming courtyard and spacious countryside-esque beer garden, this welcoming pub is just moments from the scenic trails of Lickey Hills Country Park, offering countryside views right in the heart of Barnt Green.

From seasonal pub classics to an impressive selection of drinks, there’s plenty to tempt you – and with live music every Friday, there’s always a reason to return.

The Trout Inn, Oxford

Dating back to the 17th century, this recently refurbished pub offers breathtaking views of the River Thames. Just three miles from Oxford’s city centre, The Trout Inn blends timeless character with contemporary comfort.

It’s the ideal spot to relax outdoors after exploring nearby landmarks like Godstow Abbey, Oxford Castle & Prison, and the Oxford University Museum of Natural History – or before heading to a gig at the O2 Academy Oxford.

The Trout in may also feel familiar to fans of Colin Dexter’s ‘Inspector Morse’, having featured in three episodes: The Daughters of Cain, The Remorseful Day, and Who Killed Harry Field. With past guests including Lewis Carroll and Rosamund the Fair to King Henry II, this riverside gem is truly steeped in story and atmosphere.

The Cunning Man, Reading

Named after a local legend of a ‘cunning man’ – a good wizard said to protect people from dark spirits and witches – The Cunning Man is a charming and unique pub set in a picturesque location.

Recently re-built and lovingly restored in its original style, complete with a thatched roof, this characterful pub-restaurant features beautiful gardens ideal for outdoor dining.

Whether you’re sipping something refreshing in the sunshine, enjoying an al-fresco lunch, or tucking into a hearty dinner, you'll be treated to stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

With direct access to the Kennet and Avon Canal towpath, it’s a tranquil haven to relax before or after a scenic walk. And for those seeking entertainment, The Cunning Man hosts live comedy on Mondays, live music on Fridays, and an exciting pub quiz every Thursday – guaranteed to keep your evenings lively and full of fun.

The Pine Marten, Harrogate

Tucked away in the charming town of Beckwithshaw, just on the outskirts of Harrogate, The Pine Marten is a dog-friendly country pub set in a historic listed building.

Surrounded by idyllic countryside and forest views, it is a great spot to relax and enjoy al fresco dining in a truly premium setting. The Pine Marten also offers 12 spacious, comfortable, and stylish bedrooms - ideal for a peaceful countryside escape.

Whether you’re planning a relaxing night away or golf weekend at the nearby Pannal Golf Club, this is the perfect base.

The Ashton, Bristol

A top choice for al fresco dining, The Ashton in Bristol offers a delightful place to savour a bite while basking in the sunshine.

With its own charming courtyard and beer garden overlooking the countryside, it’s hard to resist lingering a little longer. Conveniently equipped with EV chargers, it’s also an ideal stop after a day out in Bristol or Bath, or a round of golf at the nearby Ashton Court Golf Course or Long Ashton Golf Course.

The Coombe Cellars, Devon

On the banks of the River Teign in Devon, The Coombe Cellars, is a delightful dog-friendly pub with a stunning waterside beer garden.

Head to this quaint country pub after a day exploring the beautiful surrounding countryside – particularly the breathtaking hiking trails of Red Rock – just across the river. When it’s time to head inside, the indoor dining space offers equally impressive views of the water, so you can enjoy the peaceful scenery wherever you’re seated.

The Inn On The Lake, Surrey

Perfect for any occasion, The Inn on the Lake is a countryside gem set against the stunning backdrop of a tranquil lake in the heart of Godalming.

Its spacious, dog-friendly garden offers panoramic views, ideal for soaking up the scenery with a real ale or freshly shaken cocktail. Whether you're stopping by after a countryside walk or settling in for the weekend, guests can enjoy the added convenience of on-site EV chargers, making it even easier to unwind sustainably.

With effortlessly chic hotel rooms just steps from the bar, The Inn on the Lake seamlessly blends rustic elegance with modern convenience for the ultimate countryside escape.

The Plymouth Arms, Cardiff

Named after Elizabeth Lewis, who married the Third Earl of Plymouth, this historic Grade II listed inn has been a beloved destination for travellers since the 1700s.

Located just outside Cardiff, The Plymouth Arms offers guests the chance to relax with an al fresco meal or refreshing drink in its charming beer garden, surrounding by serene countryside.

Whether you’ve spent the day at the nearby Natural History Museum or St Fagans Castle, a visit to The Plymouth Arms is the perfect way to round off your day.

The Hawes Inn, South Queensferry

Nestled in the picturesque South Queensferry, The Hawes Inn boasts stunning outdoor views of the Firth of Forth, providing a breathtaking backdrop for any occasion.

Steeped in literary history, this delightful inn famously inspired Robert Louis Stevenson, who even featured it in his class novel ‘Kidnapped’.

Why not indulge in a memorable dining experience and make a night of it in one of the cosy rooms – perhaps even Room 13, where Stevenson himself stayed back in 1886?

