Revealed: UK's most effective leadership styles

A new study has revealed the most effective leadership styles across the UK to help managers better motivate their employees, after a global survey found that British workers are among the least engaged in Europe.1

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workplace consulting and global research firm Gallup, recently conducted a study of workers in more than 160 countries, which found that just 10% of UK workers feel engaged in their roles – falling below the European average of 13%.

To help UK business owners and workplace managers tackle this worrying trend, the business finance experts at money.co.uk business loans have surveyed 1,000 UK workers to reveal what management style they respond best to in the workplace, and how this varies by UK region.2

Overall regional trends:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regional variations in leadership style preferences:

Workers across all UK regions have reached a consensus about which leadership style is best, with democratic managers coming out on top nationwide. The highest proportion of workers who prefer this management approach is in Scotland (55%) and the lowest in South East England (42%), though it is still the most popular in the region.

Wales has the highest proportion of workers who prefer a transformational leadership style, with over one-fifth (23%) of respondents desiring motivational and visionary leaders. Laissez-faire leadership is more favoured in Central England (14%) and Wales (13%) compared to other regions, particularly in Northern Ireland, where there is a higher preference for more structured, autocratic leadership (12%). Transactional leadership has the least support across the UK, especially in Northern Ireland, where no respondents chose this leadership style.

City variations:

Across UK cities, democratic leadership remains the top preference among workers, though it has the least support in Birmingham (38%) and Norwich (34%). Norwich also stands out for the highest preference for laissez-faire leadership, at one in ten employees (11%) and joint highest for servant leadership (13% alongside Southampton). This suggests that more workers in the Norfolk city tend to expect more autonomy and to play a bigger role in the firms they work for than employees in other regions of the country.

At the other end of the spectrum, Newcastle has the highest proportion of workers who prefer an autocratic manager (12%), suggesting authoritarian business leaders will be better received there. Finally, in the capital, Londoners reflect the overall consensus trends and prefer a democratic (50%) or transformational (22%) approach, suggesting a desire to have their voices heard while offering room for inspiration and growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Phelan, money.co.uk business loans expert, comments: “Effective leadership doesn’t develop overnight, but small business owners can take proactive steps to refine their management skills. Seeking mentorship from experienced leaders, attending industry events, and enrolling in leadership courses can provide valuable insights and guidance.

“Investing in training, whether through online courses, business coaching, or workshops, can help business leaders sharpen their decision-making and management approach. In some cases, securing short-term capital through a business loan can provide the flexibility needed to fund these initiatives while maintaining healthy cash flow.

“Building a strong company culture is equally important. Actively listening to employees, encouraging collaboration, and investing in solid HR processes can enhance team cohesion and efficiency. While these efforts require time and financial resources, they can drive long-term success, enabling businesses to grow, adapt and succeed.”