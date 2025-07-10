Revenue commissioners Ireland award contract to ensure tobacco traceability

ID Issuer Ireland

Smurfit Westrock Security Concepts (SWSC), the internationally recognised high security printing and identity management solutions provider, has been awarded a contract by the Revenue Commissioners, Ireland, to provide a comprehensive and fully compliant end to end solution for the provision of between 110 and 150 million ID Issuer codes each year for all tobacco related products to be imported and sold in Ireland.

The solution is operated in accordance with EU Implementing Regulation 2018/574 and involves the creation and management of a secure, scalable, and compliant ID Issuer platform designed to generate, issue, and manage unique identifiers (UIs) and identifier codes for economic operators, facilities, and machines involved in the tobacco supply chain. The solution ensures full traceability and authenticity of tobacco products in line with EU directives.

SKSC is the prime contractor serving as the local partner, hosting the website https://irelandidissuer.ie and providing contract management to the Contracting Authority and Economic Operators. The team will be working in collaboration with its strategic partners: AKD d.o.o. (Republic of Croatia), who specializes in the production of National high security identification documents for the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and in development of complex business IT solutions and systems; and ENSESO d.o.o. (Republic of Croatia) who specializes in advanced traceability solutions.

The system will be utilised by all the major tobacco product manufacturing companies who will use the portal to generate unique ID codes for each individual product prior to its importation into Ireland. They will be provided with full User Support including onboarding assistance, helpdesk services, and multilingual documentation. A dedicated project support team with established relationships in the tobacco sector will ensure smooth onboarding and ongoing service delivery.

Peter Thomas, Managing Director at SWSC, said: “SWSC have a unique blend of experience of both security printing and technology solutions and we have designed and printed Tobacco Tax Stamps for the Irish Revenue Commissioners since 1996. For this latest partnership we are delivering a robust, secure, and future-proof digital ID Issuer solution tailored to the Irish market.

“With a strong local presence, experienced partners, and a fully compliant platform, our collaboration brings together unrivalled expertise in secure identity systems, traceability, and regulatory compliance, with a proven track record of successful implementations across Europe. We are well-positioned to deliver exceptional service and regulatory assurance to the Revenue Commissioners and ensure that EU citizens can identify authentic and legitimate products.”

Jure Sertić CEO of AKD stated: “This project serves as further confirmation that Croatian companies are recognized as trusted and capable partners within the tobacco traceability sector across EU member states. This partnership reflects our ability to operate successfully in the competitive European market, leveraging both our expertise and competitive edge to implement cutting-edge technological systems.”

About AKD

AKD is governmentally owned high security company whose core expertise is the development of advanced IT solutions in digital identity, security, and traceability systems, combined with the production of high-security printed products like passports, ID cards, visas, and driving licenses. AKD participates in strategic public administration projects as Certified Trusted Service Provider under the EU eIDAS Regulation in the field of digital transformation, digital identity and provides services for the banking sector.

AKD is the appointed ID Issuer for the Republic of Croatia under the Tobacco Traceability Regulation as of June 18, 2018.

AKD’s role in the project in Ireland will include following:

Project management

Regulatory consultancy

Hosting services for hardware architecture (development, test and production environment)

ICT security monitoring services

System performance management

Support onboarding process for economic operators

Technical support for economic operators (level 1, level 2)

Customer support

About ENSESO

ENSESO d.o.o. is a company specialising in advanced traceability solutions, helping businesses track and trace products and assets across complex supply chains. The company provides services such as the ID Issuer solution, supporting the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) and other traceability requirements. Enseso’s role in performance under this contract will include:

Technical solution support

Maintenance services

Support onboarding process for economic operators.

Technical support for economic operators (level 2, level 3)