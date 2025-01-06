Re:volve Real Estate reports record-breaking growth

Anna Main, Founder and MD of Re:volve Real Estate

Re:volve Real Estate, the North West based property management firm, is announcing exceptional growth figures as it heads into 2025, with projected turnover set to reach £1.75 million in their second year of trading – marking a 34% increase from its groundbreaking first year.

This continued trajectory follows the company's remarkable inaugural year, which saw turnover reach £1.4 million, exceeding initial targets by 54%. The firm has demonstrated robust performance across all service lines in its second year, with building surveying services leading the growth at 111%, whilst facilities management and commercial asset management fees have increased by 22.5% and 12% respectively.

In the past year alone, Re:volve's expanding team has successfully delivered 264 projects across surveying, asset management, and facilities management services. The firm now manages assets valued at more than £400 million for over 35 clients, operating nationwide from its strategic bases in Wilmslow, Liverpool, and London.

The company has grown significantly since its inception, now employing more than 20 professionals across its three offices, with further recruitment planned for 2025 to support its ambitious growth trajectory.

Re:volve Real Estate Team

Anna Main, founder and Managing Director of Re:volve Real Estate, commented, "These results showcase not only the remarkable tenacity of our team but also validate our approach to property asset optimisation. Whilst we're immensely proud of our achievements, we remain focused on the horizon, continuously seeking ways to enhance our service delivery and strengthen our client offerings."

The company's growth has been supported by strategic appointments, including Senior Operations Director Melanie Jones, formerly of Nikal Group, apprentice property management surveyor Harry Hehir, and graduate building surveyor George Campbell. These appointments reflect Re:volve's commitment to blending experienced leadership with fresh talent to drive innovation in property services.

"Our integrated approach to property services has resonated strongly with clients seeking comprehensive solutions. As we continue to expand, we're investing in both experienced professionals and emerging talent to ensure we maintain our high standards of service delivery and forward-thinking approach," Main added.

The firm's director-led service model, combining asset management, facilities management, and building surveying expertise, continues to attract clients throughout the UK, demonstrating the market's appetite for personalised, comprehensive property solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.revolverealestate.co.uk/