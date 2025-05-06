Rex Reach data reveals a clear path to success for estate agents using Facebook and Instagram adverts

Mark Hinkins, commercial director at Rex Software

New figures from Rex Reach have revealed that social media ads are not just working but outperforming expectations for UK estate agents.

Drawing from £449,794 in ad spend across 186 Rex Reach property campaigns, the data shows that Facebook and Instagram remain critical tools for agents looking to drive leads, boost visibility, and win more instructions in today’s competitive market.

With 55.9 million active Facebook users in the UK, the platform remains one of the best channels for property promotion. Its precise targeting capabilities by postcode, buyer profile, and behavioural patterns make it easier for agents to get listings in front of the right people, at the right time.

Rex Software, renowned for its innovative CRM, digital advertising suite and website solution, has over 10,000 users across the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Rex Reach’s property-specific benchmarks are giving estate agents valuable insights into what effective Facebook and Instagram advertising looks like in today’s market.

The data shows that the average click-through rate (CTR) for property ads is 7.4%, with top-performing campaigns achieving up to 12.12% among the 55–64 age group—a demographic often motivated by downsizing or retirement. Notably, female audiences outperform males, with CTRs of 11.39% vs 8.99%, indicating that targeted messaging that speaks to this audience can drive stronger results.

In terms of cost efficiency, the average cost per click (CPC) is just £0.06, making Facebook ads an affordable way to drive traffic. Higher CPCs often indicate the need for tighter targeting or more relevant creative. Agents seeing above-average costs may benefit from narrowing their audience or tailoring ads to local buyer personas.

The cost per thousand impressions (CPM) sits at £4.65, offering a baseline for reaching 1,000 potential clients. While CPMs can increase during competitive periods, adjusting ad timing and broadening targeting can help maintain reach without overspending.

The cost per lead (CPL) for vendor-focused Facebook ads comes in at a median of £17.60. This low CPL shows that social media remains a cost-effective way for agents to capture new vendor leads and fill their pipeline with valuation-ready prospects.

Facebook feed ads continue to deliver the best performance for estate agents, with a standout CTR of 12.45%, making them ideal for showcasing listings and brand messaging. Instagram Stories and Reels also perform strongly, both achieving CTR rates above 10%, highlighting the growing value of short-form, visual content in property marketing.

Mark Hinkins, commercial director at Rex Software said: “Digital advertising is now essential to any estate agency’s marketing mix. The data proves that with the right strategy, social media advertising can be a cost-effective and consistent lead generator for estate agents.

“Understanding how your campaigns stack up against industry averages gives you a sharper edge when planning your ad spend.

“Whether you're focused on new listings, valuations, or building brand visibility in your area, our Rex Reach product offers an estate agency marketing solution that connects agents with over 90 per cent of people online through social media and the web and this benchmark data gives agents a practical guide to improve ROI.”