Rickitt Mitchell strengthens team to drive future growth

Independent M&A advisory firm, Rickitt Mitchell, has strengthened its team with the promotion of Victoria Molloy to Head of Marketing and Operations, and the appointment of Sam Wallace as Corporate Finance Executive. These strategic appointments will reinforce the firm’s ability to deliver outstanding transactions to high-growth businesses across the UK.

Victoria’s promotion to Head of Marketing and Operations recognises the significant contributions she has made across a range of operational and strategic areas. In her new position, she will lead Rickitt Mitchell’s marketing efforts and digital deal origination strategy, working closely with the deal execution team and partner group. Victoria will also take an enhanced role in overseeing the firm’s operational functions, helping to ensure a cohesive approach across all functions.

Sam Wallace joins Rickitt Mitchell from PwC as a corporate finance executive. He brings with him experience across industrial and infrastructure sectors having worked with both PE-backed and Plc clients, and will support the team in advising ambitious, high-growth businesses through all stages of the deal process.

These latest appointments follow the recent promotion of Neil Mitchell to Managing Partner and mark a period of continued growth for the firm as it continues to leverage its deep sector knowledge and global reach to support businesses across the UK regions.

Victoria and Sam

Neil Mitchell, Managing Partner at Rickitt Mitchell, said:“It's a pleasure to recognise Victoria’s significant impact within the firm and welcome new talent like Sam into the team. We’re proud of the depth of sector knowledge we’ve built within the business and remain focused on building a team of leading thinkers in the industry. These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to nurturing and recognising talent and delivering the best client service possible.”

Victoria Molloy, Head of Marketing and Operations at Rickitt Mitchell, said:“Rickitt Mitchell has long been recognised as a highly respected name in the corporate finance industry, and I’ve been proud to contribute to its continued growth and evolution. I’m excited to step into this new role to drive further growth and success. Together, we’re strengthening our position as a trusted partner for high-growth businesses, combining enduring relationships with deep sector knowledge, and I look forward to helping advance this through our marketing efforts.”