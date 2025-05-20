Rightmove announced as headline sponsor for Beresfords 2025 property dinner in aid of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance and Beresfords Foundation

South East property group, Beresfords is proud to announce Rightmove as the headline sponsor for its highly anticipated 2025 property dinner and auction, taking place on Thursday, September 18 at the prestigious Pan Pacific hotel London.

The annual event has become a standout occasion in the property industry calendar, bringing together regional businesses and key players in support of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT). This year, for the first time, the event will also raise vital funds for the Beresfords Community Foundation, which supports causes across the region.

After several years of remarkable success and growing demand, the property dinner is moving from its traditional Essex venue to the heart of the capital. This bold move reflects the increasing scale, ambition and impact of the event – with Rightmove’s support underscoring the strength of the cause and calibre of attendees.

The evening will feature a drinks reception, three-course dinner, auction, and luxury raffle prizes, all in aid of life-changing causes. All funds raised will directly support the incredible work carried out by Essex & Herts Air Ambulance alongside local community-focused initiatives delivered by the Beresfords Foundation.

Paul Beresford, CEO of Beresfords, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Rightmove on board as headline sponsor for this year’s property dinner. Their involvement demonstrates the continued growth of this event and the shared commitment within our industry to support the communities we work in.

“With a move to London, and the inclusion of our own foundation alongside EHAAT, this year’s awards ceremony promises to be bigger, better, and more impactful than ever."

Rob Goodwin, Area Director of Rightmove, said: "It's a real pleasure to be part of this incredible event with our partners at Beresfords, and to support such a worthy cause.”

Rightmove is the first of several major sponsors to be confirmed for this year’s event, with further announcements to follow in the coming weeks. Tickets are now available for the event, and a limited number of sponsorship packages remain for those wishing to align their brand with this special night of fundraising, industry networking and community spirit.