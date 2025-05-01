Ring teams up with the RSPB to inspire a new generation of birdwatchers

UK birds caught on camera!

Ring has teamed up with the RSPB to encourage the UK public to protect beloved bird species, after discovering hundreds of Ring customers are using their cameras to monitor garden wildlife. To launch the initiative, Ring’s new research of 2,000 adults revealed a huge 60% of Brits regularly observe garden birds. With Ring customers’ most frequently sharing footage of Blue Tits, Great Tits, Magpies, Pigeons and Owls, the study revealed a growing interest in birds among younger generations – in fact a quarter (24%) of under-35s plan to begin birdwatching during spring.

The mental health benefits, coupled with the ease of using technology, is likely contributing to this new interest. Beyond conservation efforts, 73% of Brits report seeing birds and hearing birdsong positively impacts wellbeing, with 57% saying birdwatching reduces stress. A significant 64% also believe "remote" birdwatching is appealing, while 44% already use outdoor cameras for wildlife observation.

Dave Ward, Managing Director EU & International at Ring said: "Ring is best known for keeping neighbourhoods safer, but we're always impressed by how our devices can capture remarkable wildlife footage. We hope that collaborating with the RSPB will raise important awareness of declining bird species, while encouraging customers of all ages to enjoy the benefits of connecting with nature from wherever they are."

The collaboration aims to protect beloved bird species at a critical time – the latest RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch survey shows that Starling numbers have dropped to their lowest recorded levels, with Song Thrush and Greenfinch populations also experiencing significant declines over the past 40 years.

Emma Marsh, the RSPB’s director of digital technology and communications said: “The decline of key British bird species like the Starling and Greenfinch highlights the urgent need for conservation efforts across the UK. Remote birdwatching plays a crucial role in raising awareness and connecting people to nature, and every sighting contributes to our understanding and protection of these vital species.”

The RSPB has provided three key actions for the public to support bird conservation:

1. Install bird-friendly habitats, like nest boxes and feeding stations

2. Keep gardens and green spaces wildlife-friendly by planting native flora

3. Submit your sightings from Ring devices of key species like Song Thrush and Greenfinch using the ‘Share’ feature

Ring and the RSPB are also encouraging customers with a Ring Home subscription who capture footage of priority species —including Starlings, Song Thrushes, or Greenfinches — to share their videos through the Ring app's 'Share' feature. Selected footage may be used by RSPB researchers, contributing to vital conservation work.

To help Gen Z and Millennials remote birdwatch this spring, Ring is giving away 50 Ring devices* to capture footage of different bird species in the UK, including Starling, Song Thrush, and Greenfinch.

Selected applicants will receive a free Ring Outdoor Camera Battery from Ring. The devices are available to those between the ages of 18 and 35 (Gen Z and Millennials). Find out more in the link, here.*

More information on how to optimise your Ring devices for birdwatching can be found on Ring’s blog, including using Ring’s ‘Smart Video Search’ to locate all of your bird footage in one place.